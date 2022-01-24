Heavy police presence at Dr. Everett Chalmers hospital in Fredericton

Fredericton police are at the scene of an investigation at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, the force said Monday evening. (Daniel McHardie/CBC file photo - image credit)

Fredericton police are warning of a "considerable police presence" at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital and asking the public to avoid the area.

In a post on its Twitter account just before 7 p.m. Monday, the force noted that it is conducting an investigation, and access in and around the area is limited.

Police have "currently limited access to the area of the DECRH, in the 700-block of Priestman Street," the force said in a tweet.

It did not specify any details of the investigation or say when it expected access to reopen.

Calls to Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital on Monday evening were directed to the communications department and went to voicemail.