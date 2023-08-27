Heavy-handed Ulez rollout will be disastrous, small businesses say

Ulez has been heavily criticised by the outer London boroughs - HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

A “heavy-handed” expansion of the controversial ultra low emissions zone (Ulez) will be “disastrous”, small businesses have warned.

On the eve of the rollout of the extension to London’s Ulez zone, the Federation of Small Businesses, said that the scheme must treat drivers fairly before issuing penalties for breaching the scheme.

Sadiq Khan, the Labour Mayor of London has said Tuesday will be a “landmark day” as Ulez expands across the capital.

Mr Khan insists the expansion will “improve air quality” and prevent 4,000 premature deaths from pollution, despite criticism his claims are based on “awed” or “selective” scientific data.

The zone will be expanded from eight to all 32 London boroughs from midnight on Tuesday, with the drivers of vehicles that fail to meet certain emissions standards facing a £12.50 daily charge. Those who fail to pay and are caught face a £180 penalty, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

Previous research has suggested the rollout could have a negative impact on the economy of £369 million each year and on Sunday, Michael Lloyd, the London infrastructure lead for the Federation of Small Businesses, said its implementation must be fair.

“Our message to TfL is to make sure that this emotive policy change is implemented using a sympathetic bedside manner.

“We argued vehemently for extra scrappage, a greater focus on retrofit, and periods of grace, and have welcomed various measures. However, to go heavy handed at launch, during a cost of doing business crisis, would be disastrous.”

Mr Lloyd added: “The smallest firms are often the hardest to reach and so communicating the funds in the clearest possible way, in particular for those with light vans who are keen to retrofit, remains paramount. From our experiences with other major public policy and scheme changes, it is vital that the Mayor and TfL adopt a safe harbour approach to early stages of the Ulez expansion.”

The mayor has provided a scrappage scheme for all London residents with non-compliant vehicles who can now apply to get £2,000 for scrapping a car or £1,000 for scrapping a motorcycle. Some disabled road users can also apply for a grace period if they meet eligibility requirements.

However, Mr Lloyd said that the process of applying was “unwieldy” and there were few options within the M25 to retrofit a diesel van to meet the requirements.

Yesterday it emerged that in Chessington, south London, motorists desperate to avoid the ultra low emission zone charge are offering £100 a month to park on people’s driveways to avoid the scheme.

Drivers travelling along a charge-free corridor do not have to pay the Ulez charge, but should they turn off at any stage they will immediately enter the zone. It means motorists travelling along the route must stay on the road, drive all the way round a roundabout and go back the same way to avoid being charged.

In the latest protest against the scheme, which has seen vigilantes remove cameras from the roads, a caravan covered in Ulez protest slogans was chained outside Sadiq Khan’s house.

The vehicle, decorated with warnings including “Ulez will be your Poll Tax Mr Khan” and claims “Ulez is a cash grab”, was spotted by residents in Tooting on Sunday morning.

Sadiq Khan has accused the Government of “weaponising air pollution” ahead of the Ulez expansion saying he was “disappointed” by the lack of government support for the policy and its accompanying scrappage scheme.

His comments came after Mark Harper, the Transport Secretary, urged Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to make his position on Ukez clear, saying in a letter: “You have the power to stop it.”

Impact of Ulez

Fears over the impact of Ulez on the economy were shared by Tory MPs whose constituencies were affected by the rollout of the scheme.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Tory leader and MP for Chingford and Woodford Green, said he feared the scheme would hit productivity and “it’s a possibility” more people will work from home as a result.

“I already think too many people, particularly civil servants, work from home at the moment. One of the reasons for our low productivity is people are working at home.”

Theresa Villiers, the MP for Chipping Barnet and a former environment secretary, also feared that Ulez would be “another pressure on people to work from home”.

She said that if Ulez drove down time in the workplace “even further than Covid did” then it would be “another unintended consequence and another potential economic downside to what the Mayor of London wants to do”.

The MP said the scheme in general was flawed and “people’s quality of life” would suffer due to extra costs.

“In areas like suburban Barnet, if you can’t drive your car because it costs you extra money, then your freedom is severely curtailed. I do worry that people’s quality of life will suffer because it’ll be so much more difficult for them to do the things in life that make them happy.”

The Mayor of London said he had been clear the decision to expand Ulez was “not an easy one” but it was “necessary to tackle toxic air pollution and the climate crisis”.

A spokesman said that nine of ten cars in outer London were Ulez compliant and the Mayor was doing “all he can to support Londoners”.

“He has also listened to businesses and has announced that the scrappage payment for vans and retrofit grants will increase, and businesses can get support for a larger number of vehicles than previously... However, we are using limited funding to provide a scheme that should be funded at a national level.”