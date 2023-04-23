Heavy fire guts apartments in Columbia, leaves many without a home, officials say

An investigation is underway after a fire heavily damaged an apartment building late Saturday night and left several people without their homes, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

At about 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Harbour Landing apartments at 514 Spindrift Lane, the fire department said. That’s near Garners Ferry Road, about 1.5 miles from Exit 9 on Interstate 77.

When the first wave of emergency responders arrived they saw the heavy fire and called for more help, according to the fire department.

Shortly after midnight, the fire department said the blaze was out.

All of the residents made it out of the six-unit apartment building without being hurt, but a firefighter was treated on the scene for an injury before being released, the fire department said.

The building was heavily damaged and at least 10 people were displaced because of the fire, according to officials.

Information about the extent of the damages, and if the building was considered a total loss was not available.

There was no word on where the fire originated, but the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Richland County Fire Marshal, officials said. They did not say if foul play was suspected.