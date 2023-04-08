Heaviest rain yet to come in B.C. as train of Pacific systems rolls on

Several more pushes of steady, heavy rainfall will arrive across Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland this weekend as plumes of Pacific moisture focus on British Columbia.

The heavy rainfall will lead to a risk for localized flooding in spots, as well as an increased avalanche risk as freezing levels rise.

The first wave of moisture reached B.C. on Thursday, with a bit of a break in the action for the day Friday. A second push of precipitation arrives to the South Coast overnight Friday into Saturday, with the heaviest rain set to come overnight Saturday into Sunday as a front sweeps the area.

The rainfall will continue throughout the majority of the day on Saturday, just in time for the next front to roll in on Sunday morning - packing an even bigger punch.

BCRain

The rainfall will grow heavy at times on Sunday afternoon, with steady rain continuing into Sunday night.

Wind gusts could exceed 80 km/h in some areas as the front pushes through on Sunday. Power outages and ferry cancellations are possible, so be sure to plan ahead and adjust plans accordingly.

The upcoming bouts of rain will add to what we’ve already seen since Thursday. After the additional precipitation arrives for the latter half of the weekend, storm total rainfall accumulations could push 200+ mm for some areas.

BCFlood

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for Vancouver Island and the South Coast in anticipation of the persistent heavy rainfall. “Current forecasts are indicating the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas,” the agency said in their advisory.

BCSnowpack

This push of Pacific moisture will also bring rising freezing levels heading into the weekend, raising the avalanche danger across B.C. Parts of the South Coast will face a high avalanche danger on Saturday, with a moderate danger for the interior ranges. Anyone venturing into the mountains is urged to use extra caution with the heightened risk of avalanches in the area.

10DayPattern

Temperatures will remain slightly below seasonal this weekend, with sunshine returning by mid-next week. Looking ahead, temperatures will remain cooler than normal through mid-month.

Check back for the latest on the heavy rain moving into British Columbia this weekend.

