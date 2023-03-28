Heaven by Marc Jacobs Releases the Cute and Kinky "Cuffz" Bag

Heaven by Marc Jacobs taps kinky influences for its latest bag release.

Now available on the brand's website "Cuffz," is the latest offering for dominate babes with attention to detail. The handcuff-inspired mini shoulder bag keeps it cute and kinky with a simple black nylon frame and a chunky handcuff chain. For the kinky babes in the chat, Cuffz is not only cute as f-ck, but functional for those who like to keep things kinky both in and out of the bedroom.

Created in collabroation with CUFFZ by Linz, the original female owned handcuff brand, Heaven by Marc Jacobs champions femme creativity by commissioning the very woman who conceptualized the product -- cue Paris Hilton's affinity for the look. Pictured in the campaign imagery is the iconic Gabbriette, queen of sex appeal, who exudes a sultry nature, fit for your Y2K and goth looks. View the gallery above for inspo.

Shop Cuffz on Heaven by Marc Jacobs' website.