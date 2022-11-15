Heaven Hill’s newest bourbon is one whiskey fans and bartenders will want to hunt

Heaven Hill is releasing its oldest Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond ever.

The fall 2022 edition of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is 19 years old.

This 10th release in the series was put in the barrels in September 2003, according to the Kentucky distiller.

What is bottled-in-bond bourbon?

The bottled-in-bond category means that the bourbon is the product of a single distillery from a single distilling season, aged a minimum of four years and bottled at 100 proof.

Whiskey fans and bartenders prefer bottled in bond because the higher proof can stand up to ingredients in a cocktail.

And you know what you’re getting: Bottled in bond whiskey was made where it says it was, not sourced or finished, repackaged and relabeled.

In fact, many consider bottled-in-bond spirits some of the best value whiskeys around because they’re typically affordable. Heaven Hill’s J.T.S. Brown Bottled in Bond, for instance, is a solid 4-year-old bourbon that you can find for under $20.

This new version goes way beyond that.

“As a leader of the Bottled-in-Bond category, Heaven Hill is proud to offer a premium product within this special class that showcases the authenticity and quality of the American Whiskey portfolio,” according to the news release. “Acquired in 1999 by Heaven Hill, the legendary Old Fitzgerald line is well-known for its distilling pedigree and intriguing story behind its namesake, John E. Fitzgerald, whose legacy is also heralded by the Larceny Bourbon brand.”

The fall release of Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond from Heaven Hill is the oldest edition yet, put in the barrels in 2003. It’s available to buy soon soon with a suggested retail price of $240.

Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond will be available to buy nationally but on allocated basis, with a suggested retail price of $240.

The bourbon, which comes in an ornate decanter with the BIB tax strip across the top showing when it was produced and bottled, should be in stores by the end of November.

The Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond includes bourbon from across three floors of rickhouse F and one floor of rickhouse X at Heaven Hill Distillery’s main campus, according to the company.