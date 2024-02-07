Heaven Hill Just Dropped a New 18-Year-Old Bourbon That’s Sure to Be a Collectible

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Kentucky distillery Heaven Hill makes some really good bourbon that’s affordable and easy to find, like Elijah Craig and Evan Williams. Then there’s the Heritage Collection, which is decidedly less affordable and not so easy to find, but intrigues collectors all the same. The latest release is an 18-year-old bourbon made from one of the distillery’s six mashbills.

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the third in the series, following last year’s 20-year-old corn whiskey and 2022’s 17-year-old bourbon. Heaven Hill Heritage Collection is sort of the companion series to Parker’s Heritage Collection, which is focused more on cask finishes and other experiments. “The Heaven Hill Heritage Collection is our opportunity to showcase some of the oldest stock in Heaven Hill’s incredible inventory of aging whiskey,” said master distiller Conor O’Driscoll in a statement. “We pride ourselves on having the necessary patience to age, taste, re-taste and select our whiskey at the moment we feel it is perfectly matured. This 18-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey epitomizes what consumers have come to expect from the highest quality of Heaven Hill’s releases.”

This new release, like the first one, is made from the distillery’s bourbon mashbill of 78 percent corn, 12 percent malted barley, and 10 percent rye. It was bottled at 120 proof and is a blend of 133 barrels that were distilled in December of 2005 and aged on the third floor of warehouse 1I. We have not had a chance to sample the whiskey, but the official tasting notes describe vanilla and caramel on the front of the palate, followed by old leather, oak char, peppery spices, and orange oil, with a long, warm, and dry finish. The bottle comes housed in a blue box with details about mashbill, warehouse position, and production date included.

Heaven Hill Heritage Collection 18-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will be available at select retailers around the country starting in early March with an SRP of $300, but don’t be surprised to find it priced much higher than that. You can find other releases, like last year’s corn whiskey, available to purchase from websites like Wine.com.

