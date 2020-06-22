Hotter than Tenerife: temperatures to reach 33C as heatwave hits the UK

UK beaches are preparing for an influx of visitors as a heatwave hits Britain and lockdown measures continue to ease (Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunseekers will revel in sweltering heat this week as temperatures soar past 30C (90F).

And Wednesday looks set to be the hottest day of 2020 so far, with Met Office experts confident of 31C in the south of England.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey told Yahoo News UK that a prolonged spell of sunshine can be expected, possible reaching 34C (93F) in some parts of England on Wednesday and Thursday.

She said: “Temperatures will be rising as we progress through the week, reaching the high 20s across the country, and isolated areas could see peaks of between 30-34C.

Scorching heat will hit the UK on Wednesday (Met Office)

The mercury is predicted to rise to 33 degrees Celcius - 91 degrees Farenheit - on Thursday in some parts of England (Met Office)

“We will also see very warm nights of up to 19 or 20 degrees.”

But Maxey warned that the heatwave would not last.

“Due to a change in weather type these temperatures are likely to drop by the time we reach the weekend,” she added.

While warmer air usually pushes in from Europe, this time the air originated over the Atlantic and has been recycled, having passed over Britain then been heated by warmer temperatures on the continent before returning.

If the mercury reaches 34C, this week could rival the hottest June day on record. A high of 34C was reached on June 29 last year, recorded at Heathrow.

“The only places where it will be more comfortable will be eastern coastal areas, which will see temperatures which are a little lower.”

Temperatures are set to pass 30C this week as the UK basks in a heatwave.

Maxey added: “This week, if we track the air back it is coming from the Atlantic ocean. It moves east across the UK and then it does a loop southwards.

“After it crosses Spain the air comes back to Britain and this movement heats the air and it is even hotter by the time it gets to us.”

From Monday, Britons can travel to Spain as the country eases its restrictions for tourists – but the weather at home in the UK is likely to be warmer this week than the 25C or 26C forecast in Gran Canaria or the 28C on Tenerife.