Heatwave and return of weddings spark surprise jump in sales at Next - live updates

James Warrington
·10 min read
Next sales online high street retail weddings heatwave inflation consumer spending - Yui Mok/PA Wire
Next sales online high street retail weddings heatwave inflation consumer spending - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Next has posted a surprise jump in sales as it cashed in on the heatwave and renewed demand for formalwear as weddings returned.

The high street retailer said full-price sales were up 5pc in the second quarter – £50m ahead of previous guidance. It had expected sales to be down compared to pre-Covid levels.

Next said the first half of the year was driven by a reversal of pandemic trends, with shoppers flocking back to the high street and online sales returning to normal.

Unusually warm weather and pent-up demand for social events boosted trading, while Next said it had also benefited from large numbers of closures for rival stores over the last three years.

However, the retailer said it did not expect the sales boost to last into the second half of the year, warning that the impact of inflation on consumer spending was likely to worsen.

Next maintained its guidance of 1pc growth for full-price sales in the second half, while it lifted its guidance for full-year profit by £10m to £860m.

08:52 AM

Serco shares rise after profit upgrade

Shares in Serco pushed higher this morning after the outsourcing giant lifted its profit forecast for the second time.

The FTSE 250 firm jumped as much as 7.6pc to its highest since November 2014.

Serco lost around £220m of revenues in the first half as the Test and Trace system was wound down. But it offset this with better-than-expected trading in other divisions, including UK immigration services.

The company said its order book for the rest of the year was "very strong" at £14.6bn – up by more than half a billion on the prior year.

As a result it lifted its forecast for full-year profit to £230m. That's up from its previous increase to £225m in May.

08:43 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 is treading this water as investors turn their attention to the Bank of England's interest rate decision at noon.

The blue-chip index was flat ahead of what is expected to be the biggest interest rate rise since 1995. Markets reckon the Bank will raise rates by 50 basis points to 1.75pc.

Shares in Unilever fell 0.8pc, providing the biggest drag on the index. after Ben & Jerry's independent board said the company had frozen its directors' salaries last month as a pressure tactic.

Rolls-Royce also tumbled more than 6pc after it warned on the continuing impact of inflation and the war in Ukraine.

It was better news for Next, which gained more than 2pc after reporting a surprise rise in sales. Phoenix Group was also in the green after announcing its takeover of Sun Life UK.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 rose 0.5pc.

08:24 AM

Petropavlovsk to sell off Russian business for $600m

Embattled miner Petropavlovsk has secured an agreement for sale its Russian business and the majority of its subsidiaries in other countries.

Petropavlovsk, which was suspended from the London Stock Exchange last month after filing for administration, has reached the deal with UMMC, Russia's second largest copper producer.

The sale is conditional on a number of matters and has a completion deadline of September 30. If it goes ahead, Petropavlovsk could receive more than $600m (£493m).

Petropavlovsk was plunged into crisis earlier this year after the UK slapped sanctions on Gazprombank, its biggest lender. This left it unable to sell gold and repay its debts.

08:17 AM

Phoenix Group buys Sun Life UK for £248m

Insurance giant Phoenix Group has inked a deal to buy Sunk Life UK for £248m in cash.

The FTSE 100 group is buying the life insurer from parent Sun Life Financial as it looks to expand its offering for British customers.

Phoenix said the takeover, which is set to complete in the first quarter of next year, is expected to deliver about £470m of incremental long-term cash generation.

Shares rose 2pc following the announcement.

08:14 AM

Meggitt boosted by travel rebound

Aircraft parts supplier Meggitt has posted a 21pc rise in first-half revenue as manufacturers ramped up production to meet a rebound in travel demand.

The FTSE 100 company, which supplies to both civil and military aerospace manufacturers including Boeing and Airbus, said revenue came in at £821m in the first half, compared to £680m last year.

Its first-half underlying profit before tax rose 31pc to £63.6m.

Still, major aerospace companies have warned that supply chain troubles have hampered the industry's ability to capitalise on surging travel demand.

Meggitt, which agreed to a £6.3bn takeover offer from US rival Parker Hannifin, reaffirmed its plan to close the deal by third quarter of 2022 after securing regulatory approval earlier this year.

08:07 AM

Ofgem warns of 'very challenging winter' as it confirms price cap change

Ofgem has warned of a "very challenging winter" for Britons due to Putin's gas cuts as it confirmed changes to the price cap review process.

While the UK only imports a small amount of gas from Russia, Ofgem said Putin's actions would cause disruptions to last much longer and push prices even higher than before.

It came as Ofgem confirmed it will review the energy price cap every three months instead of twice a year.

The regulator said the move would help to provide stability in energy markets and reduce the risk of further supplier collapses that have sparked havoc and pushed up prices further.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said:

I know this situation is deeply worrying for many people. As a result of Russia’s actions, the volatility in the energy markets we experienced last winter has lasted much longer, with much higher prices than ever before. And that means the cost of supplying electricity and gas to homes has increased considerably.

The trade-offs we need to make on behalf of consumers are extremely difficult and there are simply no easy answers right now. Today’s changes ensure the price cap does its job, making sure customers are only paying the real cost of their energy, but also, that it can adapt to the current volatile market.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 slips ahead of Bank of England decision

The FTSE 100 has started the day on the back foot ahead of the Bank of England's decision on interest rates.

The blue-chip index slipped 0.1pc to 7,441 points.

07:55 AM

Businesses face 500pc energy bill surge

Businesses are facing energy bill increases of up to 500pc that could put their survival in jeopardy this winter, analysts have warned.

Energy costs for companies are rising even faster than for households and risk pushing businesses "over the edge" unless the Government intervenes, Cornwall Insight said.

Companies usually negotiate fixed-price energy contracts to begin from the beginning of October.

Firms whose two-year contracts are coming to an end face a five-fold increase, while those who took out a contract a year ago are likely to see bills double, according to the analysis seen by The Times.

07:44 AM

Rolls-Royce profits slashed by inflation and Ukraine war

Rolls-Royce inflation engines - JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP
Rolls-Royce inflation engines - JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Rolls-Royce has warned pressures from rising inflation, the Ukraine war and supply chain troubles will continue throughout next year, but said profitability should improve over the final months of 2022.

The engine maker saw underlying operating profits more than halve to £125m for the first six months of the year, down from £307m a year ago.

It said operating margins had been squeezed in the first half, while it said the "external environment remains challenging, with the war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures, and supply chain constraints all impacting our business".

It added: "We expect these issues will persist into 2023 and have been managing our business to address and minimise the impact."

However, Rolls-Royce said margins were set to improve in the second half of the year with a boost from recovery in the travel sector and higher demand for long-haul flights.

07:39 AM

Glencore hands $4.5bn to investors as profits double to record high

Glencore coal profits - Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Glencore coal profits - Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Glencore will hand out an additional $4.45bn (£3.7bn) to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks as profits more than doubled to a record high thanks to surging coal prices.

The world's largest coal exporter reported core profit of $18.9bn in the first half, with coal earnings of $9.5bn exceeding the entire company’s profit a year earlier.

Prices for coal have surged this year as the global energy crisis boosts demand for fossil fuels, while Glencore's trading division has also benefited from volatility across commodities markets in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Glencore said it would top up its dividend by $1.45bn and buy back a further $3bn in its own stock.

07:31 AM

Next gets surprise heatwave boost

Good morning.

There's an upbeat update from Next this morning, which revealed a surprise spike in sales in its latest quarter.

Full-price sales rose 5pc in the second quarter, jumping £50m ahead of guidance. That came despite fears trading would slump below pre-Covid levels.

Next pinned the positive performance on the heatwave, as well as higher demand for formalwear as social events such as weddings returned.

As a result, the retailer raised its guidance for full-year profit by £10m to £860m.

But it wasn't all rosy. Next said it didn't expect the trading boost to last, warning that the impact of inflation on consumer spending would worsen in the second half of the year.

5 things to start your day

1) Walls close in on Zuckerberg as executives desert Meta  Deep turmoil inside social media giant and brain drain at the top leave founder looking increasingly isolated

2) Rural households clamouring for onshore wind turbines, says Octopus boss  Energy supplier says it is ‘pushing at an open door’ with plans to boost output

3) Taiwan crisis to wreak havoc at ports and disrupt one of world’s busiest shipping lanes  China's live-fire military drills spark fears of delays and collisions

4) UN chief attacks 'immoral' oil companies and claims they are punishing the poor  António Guterres calls for action against energy businesses across the world

5) Wildfire fears prompt Marks & Spencer to stop selling disposable barbecues  London Fire Brigade urges other retailers to follow suit

What happened overnight

Asian stocks rose this morning, taking cues from a strong rally on Wall Street after robust economic data and upbeat corporate guidance boosted investor appetite.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6pc, while Chinese blue chips also added 0.6pc and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.2pc, with an index of its tech stocks surging 2.3pc.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares gained 0.7pc.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Pantheon International (full-year results); Centamin, ConvaTec Group, Evraz, Glencore, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Informa, Meggitt, Mondi, Morgan Sindall, Next, Rolls-Royce, Serco, Spirent Communications, Tritax Big Box (interims)

  • Economics: Bank of England interest rate decision (UK), construction PMI (UK), jobless claims (US)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • With 14.4% CAGR, Contact Center Software Market Worth USD 78.75 Billion by 2029

    According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Contact Center Software Market size is projected to reach USD 78.75 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast periodPune, India, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Contact Center Software Market size was USD 26.93 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 30.74 billion in 2022 to USD 78.75 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 14.4% during the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insigh

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w