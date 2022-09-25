Heatwave kills 12,000 trees planted in Gloucester

More than 12,000 trees planted across a city have died because they were not watered enough during the summer heatwave.

Gloucester City Council announced in February that it would plant 12,800 saplings across the city as part of its aim to become carbon neutral.

Councillors have since been told that 95% of them - about 12,100 - have died.

The council blamed the trees' demise on the "unprecedented" hot and dry weather.

Councillor Alastair Chambers said planting the trees was "wonderful" but criticised the council's management of them, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He spoke after the council admitted in July that it had struggled to employ a tree officer due to the tough jobs market.

The role included checking on the health of trees, whether they needed pruning or were overhanging and responding to any resident's concern.

"What is not great [is] that the management of the trees in the first few months was non-existent meaning the trees have suffered in the heat," Mr Chambers said.

Mr Chambers blamed the lack of water management or maintenance for leading to the trees dying.

"I am all for trees and a better environment so I voted for the trees to be planted. Sadly, that didn't include park management of the trees.

"When I was in Ukraine, even under a time of war, they had cleaner streets and parks. Our managing director of the city council really needs to step up his game."

A council spokesperson said: "It's disappointing that this [the drought] led to the loss of trees in the city and we will be looking to do some replanting where resources allow with a more robust watering/care schedule put in place."

The council is aiming to achieve net zero emissions across the district by 2045, a target which was brought forward from 2050.

