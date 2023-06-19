Heatwave kills 100 people in northern India

A dust storm envelopes the northern city of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh during a heatwave - SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

A heatwave is thought to have killed nearly 100 people in India as temperatures climb to 43C (110F) in the northern states.

The majority of deaths attributed to the heatwave have been among people over the age of 60, prompting officials to urge older people to stay at home until temperatures cool.

The heatwave began in mid-April when temperatures climbed to 44C but it has intensified over the past 25 days. In the northern states of Uttar Pradesh 54 people have died, in Bihar 46 and in Odisha 20.

“It is really difficult to go out during the day. The temperature is hovering around 45C,” Muhammad Umar, a university student in Patna city, Bihar, said.

“Poor people are dying because they have no option but to work out in the open. You will see rickshaw pullers and construction workers drenched in sweat and continue their work. There is no dignity in life here,” he added.

Officials say the heatwave has led to a 40 per cent surge in patients seeking medical treatment for symptoms such as chest pain, breathlessness and fever.

Most of those thought to have died as a result of the heat have been over the age of 60 with pre-existing conditions, such as high fever, diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

Heatwaves are common before the monsoon season, with June being one of the hottest months. Experts fear, however, that they are getting worse because of climate change.

Temperatures in the country reached their highest for 122 years in April last year, reportedly killing at least 25 people.

‘Climate change vulnerability’

A study by Cambridge University found “heatwaves make more Indian states vulnerable to climate change than previously estimated”.

This has led to “frequent and more extended power outages, an increase in dust and ozone levels leading to spikes in air pollution, and accelerated melting of glacier snow in the northern regions”.

Climate change has become a politically sensitive topic in India as the government looks to maintain economic growth while facing pressure to reduce its high greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr Diwakar Singh, the chief of Ballia district hospital in Uttar Pradesh, who linked 25 deaths to the heatwave, has been removed from his post and replaced by Dr AK Singh, who has denied the link.

The state government said it would launch an investigation into the deaths in Uttar Pradesh as most appear to have occurred in the district of Ballia.

