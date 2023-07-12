Heatwave advances in Southwest US as flood recedes in Northeast

Salvation Army volunteer Francisca Corral, centre, gives water to a man at Valley Heat Relief Station in Phoenix on Tuesday - Matt York/AP

Broiling in the Southwest, flooding in the Northeast: extreme weather is again disrupting the United States this summer.

A heat wave brought 100-degree-plus temperatures and excessive heat warnings to Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California this week, and the usual monsoon activity, which can help offset the blazing temperatures, is missing.

In Arizona, the monsoon season officially began on June 15 and can bring powerful storms with high winds, lightning and heavy bursts of rain.

The heat has made parts of the main city, Phoenix, feel like a ghost town, the Associated Press reported. Sunset concerts were cancelled, and covered restaurant patios equipped with cooling misters sit empty.

In recent years, Phoenix has taken various actions to limit risks for heat-related illness. When the US National Weather Service issues an excessive heat warning, three of the city’s most popular hiking trails close from 11am to 5pm.

On Tuesday, Phoenix reached 110 degrees (43 degrees Celsius) for the 12th consecutive day, according to the National Weather Service. The longest recorded stretch so far was 18 days in 1974.

Bring your own shade in Phoenix this week - Matt York/AP

Also, some experts believe this year's heavier snowpack in the US West took more energy to melt, prolonging the progression of a high-pressure system this summer.

All the concrete and pavement in sprawling Phoenix contributes to the misery, as pavements and buildings bake all day and release accumulated heat slowly overnight. During the current wave, the temp isn’t dipping below 90 degrees. This cycle makes Phoenix an urban heat island.

Phoenix on Tuesday. The Arizona city with its concrete and pavement can be an urban heat island - Ash Ponders/Bloomberg

The city is in its third year of implementing a Cool Pavement program. Pavement that reflects heat and sunlight has been installed on over 100 miles of asphalt. The new surface is supposed to lower ground temperature.

Las Vegas could also see the mercury reach between 110 and 115 degrees this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, temperatures were forecast to be between 100 and 103 degrees on Tuesday with a heat advisory in effect all day. Inland areas of Southern California are predicted to see conditions peak between 100 and 113 degrees from Friday through Sunday.

Last week brought the hottest global temperatures on record.

The heat dangers of this summer in the US follow the “bomb cyclone’’ snowstorms of last winter.

In the opposite corner of the country, a storm that dumped up to two months of rain in two days in Vermont and other parts of the Northeast brought more flooding on Tuesday to communities that included the state capital, where officials said that river levels at a dam just upstream appeared to be stable.

Muddy brown water from the Winooski River flowed Tuesday through the capital of Montpelier, obscuring vehicles and all but the tops of parking meters along picturesque streets lined with brick storefronts whose basements and lower floors were flooded.

A paddle board is rowed in a flooded street in Montpelier, Vermont, on Tuesday - Brian Snyder/Reuters

Some residents of the city of 8,000 slogged their way through the waist-high water; others canoed and kayaked along main streets to survey the scene. Shopkeepers took stock of damaged or lost goods.

Montpelier Town Manager Bill Fraser said the dam remained a lingering concern but that the city was shifting to a recovery mode, with water receding and public works employees expected on Wednesday morning to start removing mud and debris from downtown streets. Building inspections will start as businesses begin cleaning up their properties.

A drone image shows flooding in Montpelier on Tuesday - Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets via AP

There were other signs of hope as Vermont rivers crested and flood waters receded, allowing officials to begin assessing the damage and the scope of the clean-up ahead. The flooding has already caused tens of millions of dollars in damage throughout the state.

“It’s heartbreaking because you know all these businesses are losing inventory, and this person just clearly just lost their car,” said state Senator Anne Watson, noting a parked vehicle inundated with water in Montpelier. Similar scenes played out in neighbouring Barre and in Bridgewater, where the Ottauquechee River spilled its banks.

The parking spot for the Montpelier Fire Chief remains covered in flood waters behind the fire station in Montpelier - CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Bryan Pfeiffer, a biologist who has lived in the Montpelier area for four decades, canoed around the downtown area to check out the damage and was appalled by what he saw. The basement of every building — including the one where he works — and the lower levels of most were inundated. Even the city’s fire station was flooded.

“It’s really troubling when your fire station is under water,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

