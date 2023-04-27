Heating Appliances Market to Hit USD 67.58 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 3.46%
Key companies covered in heating appliances market are Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Electrolux AB (Sweden), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. (China), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Inductotherm Corp. (U.S.), Rinnai Corporation (Japan), and more players profiled.
Pune, India, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heating appliances market size was valued at USD 51.38 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 53.25 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 67.58 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.46% during the forecast period. Water heaters, ovens, cloth dryers, and others are the heating appliances which are used for cooking, water heating, and space heating. There is rising usage of such appliances in residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. Preference of restaurants for safer natural gas-fired appliances to create market opportunities. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Heating Appliances Market, 2023-2030.”
List of Key Players Profiled in the Heating Appliances Market Report:
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Electrolux AB (Sweden)
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd. (China)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
Inductotherm Corp. (U.S.)
Rinnai Corporation (Japan)
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Attributes
Details
Forecast Period
2023-2030
Forecast CAGR
3.46%
2030 Value Projection
USD 67.58 Billion
Market Size in 2022
USD 51.38 Billion
Historical Data
2019-2022
No. of Pages
229
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
Segments Covered
Regions Covered
Heating Appliances Market Growth Drivers
Manufacturers' Provision of Innovative Gas-powered Appliances to Fuel Market Growth
Growing Installation of Energy-efficient Heating Systems to Favor Market Expansion
Segments
Natural Gas to Dictate as it Produces Lower Emissions than Non-Renewable Fuels
On the basis of fuel type, the market is segmented into natural gas, LPG, and propane/butane. Natural gas-powered appliances had the largest share as they produce lower emissions than non-renewable fuels and burns cleaner than other sources such as coal and other fossil fuels. The LPG segment growth is driven by the cost-effectiveness and demand in the hotels & restaurants.
Residential Segment to Govern Due to Increasing Usage in Residencies
Based on end-user, the market is categorized into residential and commercial. The residential segment is further divided into various product types such as space heating equipment, cooking appliances, cloth dryers, and gas water heaters. Residential segment is anticipated to dominate the market as residencies use gas appliances for their water and space heating needs. The commercial segment to have a considerable growth due to fast-paced infrastructure development requiring the adoption of heating devices in the industrial sector.
Based on geography, the market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
COVID-19 Impact:
Demand for Heating Appliances Affected Market Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of restrictions and social distancing norms. The challenges impacted the production and supply chain operations of companies such as Hitachi Ltd., Electrolux AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., and others. As a result, manufacturing and production of heating appliances (gas fuel-based) such as gas cooktops, gas heaters, and gas ovens suddenly stopped and retail store sales resulted in a decline in product demand.
Report Coverage
The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.
Drivers and Restraints
Growing Number of Installations of Energy-efficient Heating Systems to Enhance Market Growth
Growing number of installations of energy-efficient heating systems is anticipated to drive the heating appliances market growth. The demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective gas-powered appliances in households such as water heaters, dryers, cooktops, and others is driving the market growth. Additionally, there is shifting preference to energy-efficient gas-powered appliances from electric appliances requiring lesser repair and maintenance costs. The growing popularity of natural gas-powered heating products such as water heaters, ranges, and burners for various heating and cooking applications is set to propel market growth.
However, shifting consumer preference toward electric appliances from gas appliances will limit the product demand.
Regional Insights
North America to Dominate Owing to Increasing Spending on Cooking & Baking Appliances
North America is expected to have largest part in the heating appliances market share due to increasing spending on cooking & baking appliances by the millennial population and smart home accessories. Growing expansion of prominent boiler & heat pump manufacturers such as U.S. Boiler Company Inc., Superior Boilers Works Inc., and others to support the market growth.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a considerable growth in the forecast period due to increasing demand for energy-efficient and innovative technology-based appliances. Governmental support for the installation of natural gas manufacturing facilities will increase the consumption rate of natural gas fuel-based appliances.
Competitive Landscape
Rinnai America Corporation Introduced a Full Line of High and Low Intensity Infrared Heaters
The market players have been offering products that adapt to shifting customer shopping trends. In May 2021, Rinnai America Corporation introduced a full line of high and low-intensity infrared heaters, which are efficient and comfortable using innovative gas infrared technology. Rinnai's latest additions is set to help the company in its existing commercial and residential product offerings. The company introduced a series of slide-in ranges that make cooking more convenient and time-efficient.
Key Industry Development
January 2023- Hintastica Private Limited started the manufacturing of heating appliances at its plant in Jadcherla, Telangana, India. The production facility covers about 6 acres and manufactures various appliances, including water heaters.
