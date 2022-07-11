Heathrow warns of more flight cuts as it apologises for travel chaos - live updates

James Warrington
·5 min read
Heathrow Airport flights cancelled travel chaos delays strikes - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
Heathrow Airport flights cancelled travel chaos delays strikes - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Heathrow has warned it could ask airlines to cut more flights as the summer of travel chaos shows no signs of letting up.

The airport said it will review the schedule changes made by airlines and ask them to take further action if necessary.

It came as Heathrow apologised for the recent chaos, saying: “Despite our best efforts there have been periods in recent weeks, where service levels have not been acceptable, with long queue times, delays for passengers with reduced mobility, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, and we want to apologise to any passengers who have been affected by this.”

Heathrow said nearly 6m passengers passed through the airport in June, taking the total for the first six months of the year to 25m.

The sharp rebound in demand means the airport has experienced 40 years of passenger growth in just four months.

It comes as the train drivers' union prepares to announce its decision on whether to strike in what could be the first national walkout across Britain's railways in 25 years.

08:09 AM

Wizz Air slashes 5pc of summer flights

Wizz Air flight cuts travel chaos - REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
Wizz Air flight cuts travel chaos - REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Hot on the heels of Heathrow's warning, Wizz Air has announced its own flight cuts.

The budget airline said its slashing 5pc of its capacity over the peak summer period in a bid to reduce the impact of staff shortages.

It came as Wizz Air reported a €450m (£381m) loss for the first quarter, driven in part by recent disruption.

However, it expects to post a “material operational profit” in the three months to the end of September thanks to a surge in ticket prices.

Wizz Air's load factors are now topping 90pc and it expects higher fleet utilisation to help improve costs.

Shares in Wizz Air dropped 5pc in early trading.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has started the week firmly on the back foot as investors turn their attention back to the dual risks of inflation and an economic slowdown.

The blue-chip index fell 1.2pc to 7,106 points.

07:57 AM

More strike threats as train drivers vote on walkout

Train strikes drivers Aslef - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency
Train strikes drivers Aslef - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Things could get worse today as we await the results for a strike vote by UK train drivers.

The Aslef union is expected to post results of a vote of more than 21,000 members for a possible walkout over a pay dispute.

Union bosses have said they're likely to coordinate across the country to maximise chaos for passengers.

A decision to strike would herald a new wave of turmoil on the railways. The so-called summer of discontent also deepened this week with both criminal barristers and post office workers staging strikes.

07:49 AM

Heathrow: Rebuilding capacity is 'very challenging'

Heathrow said rebuilding capacity has been "very challenging", pointing the finger at other airport delays and airspace congestion as well as its own staff shortages.

Last month, the Government and Civil Aviation Authority asked the sector to review summer schedules, including a slot amnesty to encourage airlines to remove flights without facing a charge.

British Airways and other airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights to try to minimise disruption for passengers.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow, said: "We will review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted in response to the government’s requirement to minimise disruption for passengers this summer and will ask them to take further action if necessary."

The airport, which was criticised by International Air Transport Association (IATA) boss Willie Walsh yesterday for not preparing better for the surge in demand, said the entire aviation supply chain faced challenges.

It said it started recruiting in November, and it would be back to pre-pandemic levels in security staff by the end of July.

07:42 AM

Heathrow warns of more flight cuts

Good morning. 

There could be even more misery ahead for British holidaymakers as Heathrow warned it could tell airlines to cut more flights.

The airport said it would review recent schedule changes and ask carriers to take further action if necessary.

It came as Heathrow apologised for the recent chaotic scenes in the travel hub, saying: “Despite our best efforts there have been periods in recent weeks, where service levels have not been acceptable, with long queue times, delays for passengers with reduced mobility, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, and we want to apologise to any passengers who have been affected by this.”

Heathrow said nearly 6m passengers passed through the airport in June, taking the total for the first six months of the year to 25m. That's equivalent to 40 years of passenger growth in just four months.

5 things to start your day

1) Putin ‘most likely’ to cut gas supplies to Europe - Brace for rationing and blackouts, warns French economy minister Bruno Le Maire

2)  Space entrepreneurs to oversee British satellite launches from the sofa - Lockheed Martin to open remotely accessed mission control centre in Oxfordshire

3)  Hydrogen-powered jet engines to be mass produced at British factory - Start-up ZeroAvia wants to launch zero-carbon emissions flights by 2024

4)  Macron held 'spectacular' meeting with Uber as it lobbied to rewrite taxi laws - Leaks suggest French president had close relationship with company's then-boss Travis Kalanick when serving as economy minister

5) The unlikely London suburb where fleeing Hongkongers are starting new lives - Foxtons has set up a special Asia Pacific helpdesk to meet the huge demand from expats

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened higher after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party secured a strong win in Sunday's upper house election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.6pc, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.4pc.

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1pc at the start of business. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.2pc, the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.5pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.4pc

Coming up today

Corporate: No major scheduled updates

Economics: Monthly budget statement (US); Eurogroup meeting (EU)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Former Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Duncan Keith retiring: source

    Edmonton Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith is retiring, a source has told The Canadian Press. Keith played 16 seasons for the Blackhawks before Chicago dealt him to Edmonton for blue liner Caleb Jones and a draft pick last summer. The 38-year-old put up 21 points (one goal, 20 assists) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 regular-season appearances for the Oilers, then added a goal, four assists and five penalty minutes in 16 playoff games. Keith, who hails from Winnipeg, won three Stanley Cups with the Bl

  • Nick Nurse knows how to bring out the best in Chris Boucher

    After signing a new three-year extension with the Toronto Raptors, forward Chris Boucher credits Nick Nurse for showing him his path to success through, at times, some tough love. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • Edmonton Oilers pick local winger Reid Schaefer in NHL draft

    MONTREAL — Reid Schaefer grew up surrounded by Edmonton Oilers jerseys. The jersey he pulled over his head Thursday, though, was special — it was the one he received after the Oilers called his name 32nd overall at the NHL entry draft. “I was kind of nervous there at pick 32," said Schaefer, who grew up in Spruce Grove, Alta., just outside of Edmonton. "I knew Edmonton showed some interest and when I heard my name called, it was a dream come true. "Very special.” The six-foot-three, 213-pound le

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch