Heathrow warns of more flight cuts as it apologises for travel chaos - live updates

Heathrow Airport flights cancelled travel chaos delays strikes - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Heathrow has warned it could ask airlines to cut more flights as the summer of travel chaos shows no signs of letting up.

The airport said it will review the schedule changes made by airlines and ask them to take further action if necessary.

It came as Heathrow apologised for the recent chaos, saying: “Despite our best efforts there have been periods in recent weeks, where service levels have not been acceptable, with long queue times, delays for passengers with reduced mobility, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, and we want to apologise to any passengers who have been affected by this.”

Heathrow said nearly 6m passengers passed through the airport in June, taking the total for the first six months of the year to 25m.

The sharp rebound in demand means the airport has experienced 40 years of passenger growth in just four months.

It comes as the train drivers' union prepares to announce its decision on whether to strike in what could be the first national walkout across Britain's railways in 25 years.

08:09 AM

Wizz Air slashes 5pc of summer flights

Wizz Air flight cuts travel chaos - REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Hot on the heels of Heathrow's warning, Wizz Air has announced its own flight cuts.

The budget airline said its slashing 5pc of its capacity over the peak summer period in a bid to reduce the impact of staff shortages.

It came as Wizz Air reported a €450m (£381m) loss for the first quarter, driven in part by recent disruption.

However, it expects to post a “material operational profit” in the three months to the end of September thanks to a surge in ticket prices.

Wizz Air's load factors are now topping 90pc and it expects higher fleet utilisation to help improve costs.

Shares in Wizz Air dropped 5pc in early trading.

08:01 AM

FTSE 100 drops at the open

The FTSE 100 has started the week firmly on the back foot as investors turn their attention back to the dual risks of inflation and an economic slowdown.

Story continues

The blue-chip index fell 1.2pc to 7,106 points.

07:57 AM

More strike threats as train drivers vote on walkout

Train strikes drivers Aslef - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency

Things could get worse today as we await the results for a strike vote by UK train drivers.

The Aslef union is expected to post results of a vote of more than 21,000 members for a possible walkout over a pay dispute.

Union bosses have said they're likely to coordinate across the country to maximise chaos for passengers.

A decision to strike would herald a new wave of turmoil on the railways. The so-called summer of discontent also deepened this week with both criminal barristers and post office workers staging strikes.

07:49 AM

Heathrow: Rebuilding capacity is 'very challenging'

Heathrow said rebuilding capacity has been "very challenging", pointing the finger at other airport delays and airspace congestion as well as its own staff shortages.

Last month, the Government and Civil Aviation Authority asked the sector to review summer schedules, including a slot amnesty to encourage airlines to remove flights without facing a charge.

British Airways and other airlines have cancelled hundreds of flights to try to minimise disruption for passengers.

John Holland-Kaye, chief executive of Heathrow, said: "We will review the schedule changes that airlines have submitted in response to the government’s requirement to minimise disruption for passengers this summer and will ask them to take further action if necessary."

The airport, which was criticised by International Air Transport Association (IATA) boss Willie Walsh yesterday for not preparing better for the surge in demand, said the entire aviation supply chain faced challenges.

It said it started recruiting in November, and it would be back to pre-pandemic levels in security staff by the end of July.

07:42 AM

Heathrow warns of more flight cuts

Good morning.

There could be even more misery ahead for British holidaymakers as Heathrow warned it could tell airlines to cut more flights.

The airport said it would review recent schedule changes and ask carriers to take further action if necessary.

It came as Heathrow apologised for the recent chaotic scenes in the travel hub, saying: “Despite our best efforts there have been periods in recent weeks, where service levels have not been acceptable, with long queue times, delays for passengers with reduced mobility, bags not travelling with passengers or arriving late, and we want to apologise to any passengers who have been affected by this.”

Heathrow said nearly 6m passengers passed through the airport in June, taking the total for the first six months of the year to 25m. That's equivalent to 40 years of passenger growth in just four months.

5 things to start your day

1) Putin ‘most likely’ to cut gas supplies to Europe - Brace for rationing and blackouts, warns French economy minister Bruno Le Maire

2) Space entrepreneurs to oversee British satellite launches from the sofa - Lockheed Martin to open remotely accessed mission control centre in Oxfordshire

3) Hydrogen-powered jet engines to be mass produced at British factory - Start-up ZeroAvia wants to launch zero-carbon emissions flights by 2024

4) Macron held 'spectacular' meeting with Uber as it lobbied to rewrite taxi laws - Leaks suggest French president had close relationship with company's then-boss Travis Kalanick when serving as economy minister

5) The unlikely London suburb where fleeing Hongkongers are starting new lives - Foxtons has set up a special Asia Pacific helpdesk to meet the huge demand from expats

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks opened higher after Japan's Liberal Democratic Party secured a strong win in Sunday's upper house election.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.6pc, while the broader Topix index climbed 1.4pc.

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1pc at the start of business. The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.2pc, the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.5pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.4pc

Coming up today

Corporate: No major scheduled updates

Economics: Monthly budget statement (US); Eurogroup meeting (EU)