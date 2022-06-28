Heathrow told to reduce passenger charges

Heathrow Airport must reduce its passenger charges amid a surge in demand for flights, the aviation regulator has announced

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on the west London airport’s average charge per passenger will fall from £30.19 today to £26.31 in 2026.

This is equivalent to nearly a 6% reduction each year when the effects of inflation are removed, according to the regulator.

The decision follows a bitter dispute between the airport and airlines about what the cap should be.

Charges are paid by airlines but are generally passed on to passengers in air fares.