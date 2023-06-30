Heathrow picks CEO of strike-hit Copenhagen Airport as new boss

Thomas Woldbye will be Heathrow’s new CEO (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Wire)

Heathrow airport today selected Thomas Woldbye, who has spent recent months tackling strikes as CEO of Copenhagen Airport, as its new boss.

He replaces John Holland-Kaye, who in February surprisingly announced plans to quit later this year after nine years in the post.

Heathrow Chairman Lord Paul Deighton said: “After an extensive and rigorous review of candidates, the Heathrow Board is delighted to appoint Thomas Woldbye as the next Heathrow CEO.

“Leading Britain’s hub airport is one of the most important jobs in global aviation and the vacancy attracted the best calibre talent from across the world. Thomas’s achievements at Copenhagen not only mirror Heathrow’s long-term strategy, but his track record in successfully running a major airport and working closely with stakeholders to secure consensus and deliver positive results stood out in the selection process.”

Like Heathrow, Copenhagen Airport has dealt with strikes this year. Norwegian Airlines threatened to pull out of Denmark’s biggest air travel hub last month as industrial action led to cancellations.

“We need to look at alternative airports that are close to Copenhagen Airport,” Geir Karlsen, the head of Norwegian, said last month.

Woldbye said: “I am naturally excited and proud, as well as humbled, to have been chosen to lead what is arguably the most famous airport in the world on its future journey.

“I have personally experienced how the excellent team at Heathrow has successfully improved both the infrastructure and the service to passengers over the past years to create a strong platform for further success. Heathrow is an important engine for the British economy and inextricably linked to the success of London and the wider UK. I look forward to being part of charting the path for this iconic company. My ambition will be to make the airport even better for passengers, for airlines, the community and every part of the UK.”

Holland-Kaye became the boss of Britain’s largest airport in 2014 and led the airport through the Covid-19 crisis, as well as helping to develop expansion plans that included a controversial third runway. When he left in February, the airport did not provide a reason for his departure.

Today, Holland-Kaye said: “An airport is more than just runways and terminal buildings – it’s the people who come to work every day to deliver excellent service to our passengers. It’s been the privilege of my lifetime to lead our fantastic team. I’ve worked with Thomas over recent years and am a great admirer of his leadership on diversity and sustainability and his championing of the needs of passengers. I’m confident that the Heathrow team will be the cornerstone of his success in delivering the best airport service in the world.”

Holland-Kaye made £1.5 million for doing the job last year.