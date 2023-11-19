Heathrow passengers face hours of delays as airport hit by staff shortages and strong winds

(The Independent)

People travelling from Heathrow Airport are facing flight delays after staff absences and high winds led to air traffic control restrictions being imposed.

“Due to short notice staff absence in the tower and strong winds at Heathrow, temporary ATC restrictions are currently in place,” a spokesperson for air traffic control provider Nats said.

“We are working hard to minimise disruption, working closely with Heathrow airport and airlines. Passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline. Restrictions of this sort are only ever applied to ensure safety and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

“We expect the situation to improve this afternoon,” they added.

