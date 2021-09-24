Heathrow Airport says UK border gates affected by "systems failure"

Arriving passengers queue at UK Border Control at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, said on Friday that a systems failure is affecting the e-gates which allow people to cross the border in the airport, adding that the issue was also affecting other points of entry.

The e-gates are staffed and operate by Britain's Border Force.

"Our teams are working with Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible," Heathrow said on Twitter.

