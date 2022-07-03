Heather Watson vs Jule Niemeier live: Score and updates from Wimbledon round of 16

heather watson vs Jule Niemeier live score wimbledon centre court latest - GETTY IMAGES
Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie are the last Britons standing in the singles competitions and will bid for a place in the second week later today against Jule Niemeier and Tommy Paul respectively.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic closes the show on the main court after young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle, while Ons Jabeur - the favourite to win the women's singles - will look to make progress on day seven of the Championships.

Follow latest updates from day 7 below:

11:16 AM

Greatness never stops...

Is it Wimbledon without Roger Federer? The legend of centre court isn't competing this year due to injury but he has featured on a promotional video for Wimbledon.

11:09 AM

Wimbledon celebrations

There will be a celebration on centre court to celebrate 100 years of the court and the BBC have confirmed there will be music, surprises and more from 1.30pm.

Could there be appearances from the court's greats like Federer? We will have to wait and see.

11:00 AM

Full last 16 matches

There are last 16 matches running today and tomorrow at the All England club.

The Brits take to the court this afternoon with stars like Rafael Nadal will compete tomorrow.

10:54 AM

A shock result

Watson will be targeting her first Wimbledon quarter-final today and her route to the grand slam trophy has been made slightly easier as favourite Iga Swiatek was knocked out yesterday.

Swiatek lost to Alize Cornet to end her 37-match winning streak. The upset has also blown the women's singles competition wide open with Serena Williams also out of the running.

Iga Swiatek after losing at Wimbledon
Iga Swiatek after losing at Wimbledon

10:45 AM

Nadal apologises

Rafael Nadal looked agitated in his last set against Lorenzo Sonego and the pair had what looked like a heated discussion after the match.

Nadal, who won in straight sets, has now said sorry, saying: "I should not call him [to] the net.

"I have to say that I was wrong. So apologise for that. My mistake in that. No problem. I recognise that."

Nadal will play Botic van de Zandschulp tomorrow in the last 16.

10:36 AM

Watson to face Niemeier

Watson is through to the last 16 for the first time in her 12th Wimbledon, while Niemeier has reached the round in just her second main draw appearance.

It will be a tricky match and all eyes will be on Watson with her the last Brit in the women's singles competition.

10:22 AM

Morning after the night before

Many tennis fans are still talking about the heated battle between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas last night.

Both players were given a warning by the umpire and some harsh words were exchanged post-match.

Tsitsipas called the Australian a "bully" and said he had and "evil" side to him.

"Yeah, it's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies," Tsitsipas said.

"I don't like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him."

Kyrgios fired back and said: "He's soft. We're not cut from the same cloth. If you're affected by that today, that's what's holding him back."

Here's one of the cracking shots that Kyrgios made to defeat his opponent:

10:13 AM

Full order of play

There will be so much action at today's Wimbledon, particularly on centre court where they are celebrating 100 years of the court.

Centre court was first introduced to Wimbledon in 1922. It's not clear if they have any particular events in place but the tennis will be more than enough to thrill fans.

10:04 AM

Regular Sunday play at Wimbledon

The round of 16 commences today at Wimbledon with British hopefuls looking to further their historic tournament.

Both Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie are in action, both of whom have never reached this stage of the slam before.

Watson, who reached the women's doubles last 16 with a victory with partner Harriet Dart on Saturday, will take on Germany's Jule Niemeier on centre court from 1.30pm.

The 30-year-old has spoken on the affect the gruelling schedule at Wimbledon is having on her this year. Ahead of her doubles match last night, she told the BBC:  "Honestly I'm not coping very well any more. I got less than four hours sleep last night and they've scheduled me tonight not before 6pm for doubles. I think they're trying to kill me here to be honest."

Watson is playing in her 12th Wimbledon this year and will look to further her impressive and ground-breaking slam this afternoon. Norrie is the other Brit in action and he will take to court 1, expected at 2.15pm, where he will face American Tommy Paul.

To reach the last 16 he knocked out Paul's compatriot Steve Johnson and he said he loved every minute of it. "Being the British number one, playing on Centre Court, being in the spotlight and playing to that level that I did, was a lot of fun," he told the BBC. "I embraced it and really enjoyed it."

Another headline match on Centre Court will see defending champion Novak Djokovic compete against Dutch player Tim van Rijthoven. The Dutch player has been a breakout star at the tournament and will be aiming to cause an upset when he faces the Serb later today.

The world No 104 was given a wildcard for the event and it will be his first time playing Djokovic. “Before the tournament started, it was a dream for me to play him basically," he said.

And before the tournament began he spoke of the possibility of playing on Centre Court: "To be able to have that chance [of playing Djokovic] and to maybe even play on Centre Court or Court 1 is beautiful and magical.”

