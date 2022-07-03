Heather Watson vs Jule Niemeier live: Score and updates from Wimbledon round of 16

heather watson vs Jule Niemeier live score wimbledon centre court lates

Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie are the last Britons standing in the singles competitions and will bid for a place in the second week later today against Jule Niemeier and Tommy Paul respectively.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic closes the show on the main court after young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle, while Ons Jabeur - the favourite to win the women's singles - will look to make progress on day seven of the Championships.

Follow latest updates from day 7 below:

12:51 PM

Take a look at Bouzkova's win...

Bouzkova has reached a slam quarter-final for the first time with a straight set win over Garcia.

Take a look here at how she did it:

Watching this on repeat! 😲@MarieBouzkova producing magic en-route to her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final#Wimbledon

12:44 PM

Elsewhere in Wimbledon...

In the men's doubles Cabal and Farah lead Basilashvili and Albot 6-1, 6-6-4, 2-2.

Also in the men's doubles Glasspool and Heliovaara are in a 4-6, 6-7 (6-8) deficit to Pavic and Mektic.

Over in the women's doubles Hao-ching and Aoyama and Riske-Amritraj and Vandeweghe are all square. 6-4, 4-6, 0-0 the current score in that one.

12:39 PM

Bouzkova reacts

Bouzkova was emotional in her post-match interview after reaching her first grand slam quarter-final.

She said on-court:

I don't know what to say right now. I'm soaking in this moment. Thank you for your support. I don't know how I got here, I just played point by point. To be in the quarter-final is a dream. You try and believe in yourself, you have a great team behind but you never know if you're going to make it one day... It's an amazing moment.

12:35 PM

Bouzkova advances to quarter-finals

Bouzkova has expertly dispatched of Garcia 7-5, 6-2

The Czech player stormed to the lead in the first set and managed to quell a comeback from her French opponent to go a set up.

She then broke Garcia twice in the second to confirm her spot in the last 8.

12:30 PM

Centre court as you've never seen it

It's a celebration day for centre court as Wimbledone celebrates its 100th anniversary since its introduction at the event.

In honour of the anniversary Wimbledon have given fans a look into the court that they haven't seen before:

This is incredible! 🤩



To celebrate 100 years of Centre Court, here's #Wimbledon like you've never seen it before. #BBCTennis

12:24 PM

Bouzkova breaks Garcia

Everything was even in the second set in the women's singles but Bouzkova has just broke Garcia to go 3-2 up in the second.

The Czech star looks in prime position to close out this match now after taking the first set 7-5.

12:22 PM

Norrie on opponent

Norrie will take on Tommy Paul in the fourth round later today and he has described the upcoming match as a "battle".

“There’s no easy guys out there," the British No 1 said. "Tommy won really comfortably (against Jiri Vesely in round three). He seems really locked in, and he really likes the grass. It’s going to be really tough regardless if the draw is open or not. At the end of the day, I’ll take it again.

“We’ve actually practised maybe two or three times already here at Wimbledon. We know each other’s game very well. Good friends off the court. But we’re going to both leave that aside and it’s going to be a battle, for sure.”

12:13 PM

Day 7 so far in pictures

There have been some spectacular tennis and surprise attendances already on day 7 at the All England club.

Take a look:

Bouzkova hits the ball

Roger Federer arrives at Wimbledon

Crowds queuing for Wimbledon tickets

12:06 PM

Updates around Wimbledon

So as Bouzkova and Garcia get their second set underway, with the former taking the first, let's take a look at the other matches.

In the women's doubles Riske-Amritraj and Vandeweghe are staging a comeback after Hao-ching and Aoyama took the first set 6-4. The American pair are currently 2-0 up in the second.

While in the men's doubles it's 3-3 in the second set between Cabal and Farah and Basilashvili and Albot with the former taking the first 6-1.

12:01 PM

Bouzkova takes first set

Bouzkova has fought off a strong fight back from Garcia to take the first set 7-5!

The latest game saw the Czech player volley to ball over Garcia's head in one of many great shots in this match.

All is not lost for the Frenchwoman but the momentum is with Bouzkova as things stand.

11:50 AM

Garcia fights back

Garcia was down 4-2 against Bouzkova but she broke her opponent and won her service games to take the first set to 5-5.

Bouzkova won her latest service game to level the playing field but the Frenchwoman has definitely grown into this one.

Garcia hits the ball

11:46 AM

All the drama!

It's safe to say there's no love lost between Tsitsipas and Kyrgios after their heated match yesterday.

They continued to sling mud off the court in the post-match interviews, have a look:

Talk about verbal volleys! 👀



Clearly still no love lost between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas.



Talk about verbal volleys! 👀

Clearly still no love lost between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

💻📱🖥 Watch live on @BBCTwo, @BBCiPlayer and @BBCSport app#BBCTennis #Wimbledon

11:41 AM

Scores on the doors

Many matches have already began!

Bouzkova is 4-3 up over Garcia in the women's singles with the latter building into the match.

Cabal and Farah lead Basilashvili and Albot 6-1 in the men's doubles, the second set just starting in that one.

And Hao-ching and Aoyama lead Riske-Amritraj and Vandeweghe 5-3 in the women's doubles.

11:37 AM

Federer in the house!

He may not be playing but Federer can't keep away from Wimbledon!

The star has been spotted on his way in to view the action, all eyes on the royal box! Be on Federer watch if you are in centre court, the king has arrived.

11:31 AM

Play underway on day 7

Bouzkova and Garcia are underway in the women's singles fourth round with the former 3-2 ahead in the first set.

11:29 AM

Watson on her opponent

Watson has praised her German opponent Niemeier ahead of their last 16 match.

"She's a good player, really, really good player," Watson said of world number 97 Niemeier.

"Rankings, honestly, I don't care what anybody's rankings are. Everybody's good.

"When I played her [in Monterrey] she was outside the top 100. I remember saying to my team, 'This girl will be in the top 100 in no time'. It'll be a hard match."

Heather Watson hitting a shot

11:16 AM

Greatness never stops...

Is it Wimbledon without Roger Federer? The legend of centre court isn't competing this year due to injury but he has featured on a promotional video for Wimbledon.

Narrated by @rogerfederer, this is Greatness Never Stops, the latest instalment of our In Pursuit of Greatness series.



Narrated by @rogerfederer, this is Greatness Never Stops, the latest instalment of our In Pursuit of Greatness series.

A tale of patience, progression and the desire required to strive for excellence time and time again.@ROLEX

11:09 AM

Wimbledon celebrations

There will be a celebration on centre court to celebrate 100 years of the court and the BBC have confirmed there will be music, surprises and more from 1.30pm.

Could there be appearances from the court's greats like Federer? We will have to wait and see.

11:00 AM

Full last 16 matches

There are last 16 matches running today and tomorrow at the All England club.

The Brits take to the court this afternoon with stars like Rafael Nadal will compete tomorrow.

10:54 AM

A shock result

Watson will be targeting her first Wimbledon quarter-final today and her route to the grand slam trophy has been made slightly easier as favourite Iga Swiatek was knocked out yesterday.

Swiatek lost to Alize Cornet to end her 37-match winning streak. The upset has also blown the women's singles competition wide open with Serena Williams also out of the running.

Iga Swiatek after losing at Wimbledon

10:45 AM

Nadal apologises

Rafael Nadal looked agitated in his last set against Lorenzo Sonego and the pair had what looked like a heated discussion after the match.

Nadal, who won in straight sets, has now said sorry, saying: "I should not call him [to] the net.

"I have to say that I was wrong. So apologise for that. My mistake in that. No problem. I recognise that."

Nadal will play Botic van de Zandschulp tomorrow in the last 16.

10:36 AM

Watson to face Niemeier

Watson is through to the last 16 for the first time in her 12th Wimbledon, while Niemeier has reached the round in just her second main draw appearance.

It will be a tricky match and all eyes will be on Watson with her the last Brit in the women's singles competition.

10:22 AM

Morning after the night before

Many tennis fans are still talking about the heated battle between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas last night.

Both players were given a warning by the umpire and some harsh words were exchanged post-match.

Tsitsipas called the Australian a "bully" and said he had and "evil" side to him.

"Yeah, it's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies," Tsitsipas said.

"I don't like people that put other people down. He has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him."

Kyrgios fired back and said: "He's soft. We're not cut from the same cloth. If you're affected by that today, that's what's holding him back."

Here's one of the cracking shots that Kyrgios made to defeat his opponent:

10:13 AM

Full order of play

There will be so much action at today's Wimbledon, particularly on centre court where they are celebrating 100 years of the court.

Centre court was first introduced to Wimbledon in 1922. It's not clear if they have any particular events in place but the tennis will be more than enough to thrill fans.

10:04 AM

Regular Sunday play at Wimbledon

The round of 16 commences today at Wimbledon with British hopefuls looking to further their historic tournament.

Both Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie are in action, both of whom have never reached this stage of the slam before.

Watson, who reached the women's doubles last 16 with a victory with partner Harriet Dart on Saturday, will take on Germany's Jule Niemeier on centre court from 1.30pm.

The 30-year-old has spoken on the affect the gruelling schedule at Wimbledon is having on her this year. Ahead of her doubles match last night, she told the BBC: "Honestly I'm not coping very well any more. I got less than four hours sleep last night and they've scheduled me tonight not before 6pm for doubles. I think they're trying to kill me here to be honest."

Watson is playing in her 12th Wimbledon this year and will look to further her impressive and ground-breaking slam this afternoon. Norrie is the other Brit in action and he will take to court 1, expected at 2.15pm, where he will face American Tommy Paul.

To reach the last 16 he knocked out Paul's compatriot Steve Johnson and he said he loved every minute of it. "Being the British number one, playing on Centre Court, being in the spotlight and playing to that level that I did, was a lot of fun," he told the BBC. "I embraced it and really enjoyed it."

Another headline match on Centre Court will see defending champion Novak Djokovic compete against Dutch player Tim van Rijthoven. The Dutch player has been a breakout star at the tournament and will be aiming to cause an upset when he faces the Serb later today.

The world No 104 was given a wildcard for the event and it will be his first time playing Djokovic. “Before the tournament started, it was a dream for me to play him basically," he said.

And before the tournament began he spoke of the possibility of playing on Centre Court: "To be able to have that chance [of playing Djokovic] and to maybe even play on Centre Court or Court 1 is beautiful and magical.”