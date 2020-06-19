Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Are Taking Tennis Lessons With the Kids

Photo credit: Tarek El Moussa - Instagram

From House Beautiful

The new Newport Beach rental property that Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young shares with her boyfriend and HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is "attached to a tennis court,” and the sport has become a new favorite past time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We have a tennis instructor now, so the kids will play for an hour,” Young told People magazine in a recent interview. "And then Tarek and I will play for an hour."

In an Instagram post tagged May 28, Tarek revealed that the family began taking lessons three weeks prior.

"As a dad, I’m always looking for new ways to create memories as a family," he wrote at the time. "I must say, this is one of my favorite things we’ve done. It’s fun, because we all started something new together!"

And that's just one way in which Tarek, Heather, and the kids have become a more "active family." The family also boasts a pool in their backyard, where Heather says lots of "Marco Polo" is played. When the kids, who Tarek co-parents with his ex-wife Christina Anstead, are home, they also go bike riding every day.

“We’re having fun, but we're all sore!” Heather also told People.

The pair just spent the entire weekend on their boat in Newport Beach, Calif., where they recently relocated to a new home situated only one block from the beautiful Orange County coastline. After a Friday night spent drinking wine, ordering food, and watching movies, the pair drove to Catalina Island, which is about an hour's trip on a ferry.

Story continues

As it turns out, the couple has a mutual affinity for yachts. Tarek honked his boat horn at Heather to get her attention the day they first met. At the time, she already had a boyfriend and turned him down.

Tarek was first publicly linked to Heather when photographs of their cuddling and kissing session on a luxury boat at the Portofino Hotel & Marina in Redondo Beach, Calif., were published by TMZ on July 29, 2019. Within the next two weeks, the pair made their relationship Instagram official, and El Moussa even introduced Young to his two kids.

"The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy,' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her," Tarek wrote of Heather as he publicly used the word "girlfriend" for the first time.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like