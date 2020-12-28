Heather Rae Young Opens Up About Her Relationship With Fiancée Tarek El Moussa's Children

Photo credit: Heather Rae Young / Instagram

For young children, it can be devastating to watch your parents fall out of love and in love with new people. For Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa's two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden El Moussa, 5, that was (and still is) their reality. Suddenly the sister and brother had two different homes, separate holidays, and bonus/step-parents.

As per Anstead and El Moussa's custody agreement, they spent Christmas with their dad and his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. The Selling Sunset star shared two festive photos to Instagram of her alongside El Moussa and the kids posing in front of the tree.

I feel so lucky to have these little sweet hearts in my life," she began her caption, noting how fun it is to watch her fiancée’s children grow and learn. She then shed a light on her relationship with each of them.

"I’ve been close with Tay from the beginning, it took longer for me to build a bond with Bray, but now we are besties," she said, adding "if you would have told me 18 months ago I’d be a bonus mama AKA (soon to be step mama) I’d say yeah right.”

While she doesn't note how exactly (or how long it took) for Brayden to warm up to her, Young gained instant approval from Taylor. From the early days in her relationship with EL Moussa, Young has stepped in to perform a handful of motherly duties with Taylor such as taking her dress shopping for school dances.

Taylor was also the first person El Moussa told about his plans to propose to Young this past July. The father-of-two recalled that his daughter’s reaction was "the most excited I’ve ever seen her" and she couldn’t stop texting him while he was on the trip asking if he had done it yet.

Brayden, on the other hand, was only a year old when Anstead and El Moussa separated in 2016. Unlike Taylor, who has five years over him, Brayden never experienced what his parents were like together... and having such a unique family structure may be difficult for him to comprehend.

Currently, the five-year-old doesn’t seem to favor one parent in particular. However, moments that may have helped him cultivate a better relationship with Young include the epic car-themed party she planned for his most recent birthday, or the tennis lessons they take together.

The 33-year-old realtor ends her post by reminding her followers how quickly life can change. "I committed 100% from day one & I am so thankful I listened to my gut & my heart,” she writes, adding “because now I have a family.”

