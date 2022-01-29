Heather Rae Young gives fans an 'exciting' update on her fertility journey

Jade Biggs
·2 min read

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young has given fans an "exciting" update on her fertility journey, just a few weeks after revealing that her attempts to freeze her eggs had "not" been ideal.

But now it seems things are looking up for the real estate agent turned reality TV star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa (who already has two children from a previous marriage). Speaking to E! News, the 34-year-old explained that none of the eggs she had frozen previously were able to grow once inseminated. "I think it's rare, but it can happen," she explained before revealing the happy news that her second attempt had yielded five embryos.

"It's exciting!" she said of the update, adding that she's taken to calling them "my little babies — my little El Moussas."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@heatherraeyoung)

As for what the couple plan to do with the embryos, Heather explained they're not going to use them just yet, as they still hope to conceive naturally. "I'm going to follow my ovulation with my doctor and see if we can try the natural way and if it happens within the next few months, we'd be very excited," Heather noted. "And if it doesn't happen, then that's when we'll decide that we want to implant one of the embryos."

Tarek on the other hand has bigger plans, and has mentioned having more than one baby with his new wife. "I mean, Tarek's mentioned twins," Heather admitted. "I'm like, 'I don't know, baby. I don't know if I can carry twins.'" That's not to say she's shut the idea down completely. "We've thrown around having more than one," she explained. "I love being a stepmom. He loves being a dad. And we would never regret having more. So we'll see how this one goes, but we would be open to having more, absolutely."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heather Rae El Moussa (@heatherraeyoung)

Looking to the future, Heather says this positive update on her embryos has given her renewed hope, adding that seeing her husband with his own children makes her even more excited to have a child together. "Honestly, I just cannot wait to be pregnant. I cannot wait to see Tarek hold our baby," she continued. "Just seeing him with Taylor and Brayden [Tarek's two children with ex-wife Christina Haack], I know how obsessed we're going to be with our baby... I am just so excited for that experience — to have a newborn and all the things that come with it."

