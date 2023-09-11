Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa Have 'So Much Fun' with Daughter Taylor at Gwen Stefani Concert

Tarek shares his daughter Taylor and son Brayden with ex Christina Hall, and is dad to son Tristan with wife Heather Rae

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa spent a little bonding time with their daughter!

The Flipping El Moussas costars shared a few photos in a joint post to their Instagrams on Sunday after attending a Gwen Stefani concert over the weekend. The couple posed with Tarek's daughter Taylor, 12, and one of her friends as they took a minute to reflect on the show.

"We saw @gwenstefani last night and she rocked it 😍👏🏻," they wrote in their caption. "Had so much fun dancing and singing, it brought us back to our younger years 🙌🏻🔥 Last night’s fun was definitely worth the exhausting morning!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Related: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Praise 'Nervous' Son Brayden on First Day of Second Grade at New School

Tarek, 42, shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden, 8, with ex-wife Christina Hall. He is also dad to son Tristan, 7 months, with wife Heather Rae, 35.

A few weeks ago, the El Moussas shared that Brayden was beginning his first day of school somewhere new. "Everyone said I was crazy a few weeks ago because I said summer was almost over and for Bray it is!! I can’t believe my big boy is 8 years old and in second grade," Tarek captioned a selfie where he posed with Heather Rae and the newly-minted second grader.

"He was really nervous because he started a new school this year so we worked last night on fun stories for him to share at school and tips on creating new friendships. Yes lol, we study everything, especially if it helps the children!" Tarek continued.

"Any parents out there have advice I can share with Bray to have a positive adjustment to his new school? I’d appreciate it ❤️."

Story continues

Heather Rae also celebrated her stepson, writing, "Bray’s first day of second grade at a new school !!!"

"He was so excited but super nervous this morning. Can’t believe it’s already back to school time for the kids, I’m going to blink and baby Tristan will be in school 🥺," she continued, referencing her and Tarek's newborn son.



"His little shark backpack and red shark socks was the cutest thing ever ❤️❤️."

In July, Tarek and Heather Rae shared a post while on vacation, celebrating the fact that their family all together.

"Our family of 5 ❤️ Perfectly imperfect, crazy, loud, filled with so much love and laughter, lots of smiles, never dull...Love them so much and can't imagine our life without them," they began their caption.

"This trip was amazing but getting a photo of all of us was the cherry on top 🥰❤️," they concluded.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.