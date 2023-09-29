Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Adorable Photos of Tristan on National Sons Day: 'Honored to Be Your Mom'

Heather Rae El Moussa shares 7-month-old son Tristan with Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is feeling grateful for her little guys.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star, 35, posted an Instagram carousel with photos of her 7-month-old son, Tristan, whom she shares with Tarek El Moussa, as well as some snaps of her stepson Brayden, 8.

"Happy #Nationalsonsday my sweet Tristan bear 🤍 I am so honored to be your mom - You have made me a better person. There’s nothing I love more than being a mama & bonus mama 💙" she captioned the post.

"These boys have made me more fulfilled than I could have ever imagined. Celebrating from NYC so kisses through the phone!! 😚 Peek the boogie 😂."

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek, 41, and Heather introduced their son together on Feb. 21 with a photo on Instagram of the sleeping newborn, wrapped in his parents' hands.

In March, Heather shared her son's newborn shoot with the world, giving a glimpse with two photos shared on Instagram. She was dressed in a blue-gray gown as she held her baby boy to her chest, curled up wearing just a diaper.

A close-up photo showed the infant sleeping soundly as Heather smiled sweetly at the camera.

"His newborn pics are making my heart melt 🥹Everyone said they grow so fast. And it's so true," she captioned the set of shots. "My little bundle of heaven… can he stay like this forever!!? 🤍🤍🤍."

Heather has openly shared details of her difficult birth and her new life as a mom since welcoming Tristan.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

She revealed to fans in a February Instagram post that she needed help getting her water to break for the birth, and that doctors had been worried about the baby's health as his heart rate "was dropping very low every time I'd push & was staying low."

"I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest. Tarek yelled, 'I see his head, push push push.' Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained & so in love already," she shared.

In addition to Tristan, Tarek is also dad to son Brayden and daughter Taylor Reese, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

