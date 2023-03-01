Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Sweet Images of Baby Son Tristan to Celebrate 1-Month-Old

Heather Rae El Moussa Marks Baby Son Tristan Turning 1-Month-Old With Sweet Pictures

Heather Rae El Moussa is celebrating her baby turning 1-month-old!

The HGTV star and her husband Tarek El Moussa welcomed their son Tristan on Jan. 31. and on Tuesday, Heather, 35, shared a selection of adorable shots of her little guy to mark his first milestone.

"Hi guys I'm one month old today!!!!" she wrote over an Instagram Story of Tristan relaxing in a cozy, gray onesie.

"I'm as tired as I look sleep with a newborn isn't sleep," she captioned some text over a second photo. "It's checking them every few minutes, every noise, every movement..."

Along with managing the demands of Tristan, Heather is prepping for the launch of her new show with Tarek, The Flipping El Moussas, which premieres on March 2.

"Missing my baby but snuck away to interview between feedings," she wrote over a video update of the show, adding that grandma was "holding down the fort" so the busy parents could work.

Noting that they took a break from filming and that she's still on maternity leave, the first-time mom added that she's excited for her and Tarek's premiere, writing "we've gotta get the season done for you guys!"

Yet baby Tristan was still foremost in her mind. "Last day of February feels," the Selling Sunset alum shared in another post, while sweetly holding her son close to her cheek.

"I have a good feeling about this month," Heather added before ending her string of mom and baby snaps with an adorable, crying Tristan laying on a "Love you to the moon and back" mat.

Heather has openly shared details of her new life as a mother since welcoming Tristan, and how he had suffered from jaundice, and had tongue, cheek and lip ties, which causes difficulty latching during breastfeeding.

"Breastfeeding, for me, is definitely harder than I thought," she said in Feb.15 update while cuddling Tristan in front of the base of her bed. "Hard, but very gratifying. I love it."

"I'm sure that I've been having the same journeys that you all went through," she continued, "so I want to tell you guys my journeys and my strengths with everything, some of the challenges I've been having."

"I love it. I love skin-to-skin. I love breastfeeding," Heather added, saying that "luckily," she has been "producing a lot of milk," but overall, "it was harder than expected."

On Feb. 22Heather also exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she had been working with lactation consultant Danielle Gauss, to achieve "the best outcome possible."

This followed an earlier Instagram post that stated the feeding had improved for both baby and mom.

"We're now 2 weeks past getting his tongue tie fixed and he's latching so well on the left side and we're still working on the right side using non-traditional positions which were shown to me by the baby fairies 🧚‍♀️," she said of her experience, noting that a mother's "nutrition and hydration" are important while breastfeeding as "there's not much time to take care of yourself."

"Even with all this going on, I genuinely love breastfeeding," she added. "I love the skin to skin connection and think it's such a beautiful bonding experience. It might be hard and challenging at the moment but it is such a special experience that I get to share with our baby boy and we're working together to make it easier like we're a little team 🤍🍼."

The Flipping El Moussas premieres March 2 on HGTV and discovery+