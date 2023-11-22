Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Lucky' Son Tristan Made Being a New Mom 'Easier': 'Great Baby' (Exclusive)

The 'Selling Sunset' star shares her son with husband Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Heather Rae El Moussa and son Tristan

Heather Rae El Moussa is grateful that her son is such an easy baby.

The Selling Sunset star, 36, spoke with PEOPLE about her 9-month-old son Tristan Jay, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa, 42, and discussed her adjustment over the past year to being a new mom.

"I'm lucky that my son is such a great baby and I have him on a really good routine," says Heather. "I'm someone who believes in a routine for a baby. I mean, in the beginning it's kind of chaotic, but I think at some point getting them on a good routine and a good sleep routine."

"And that made it easier because he's just a very happy, easygoing baby. But I'm a very driven, motivated person. I'm still filming my TV show. I am a mom. I have two stepkids. I'm a wife. I handle a lot around my household, so there's not a lot of time to feel like crap and lay in bed."

"So I get myself up every morning at 6 o'clock and I continue my day. And [having a newborn] didn't really stop me. I mean, as tough as it was and as exhausted as I felt, I just continued my normal life."

In addition to Tristan, Heather is stepmom to Tarek's two kids, Brayden and Taylor, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, 40.

In October, Heather shared on her Instagram that her son had reached an important milestone after he stopped showing interest in breastfeeding.

In her lengthy caption, the proud mom revealed that she was having mixed emotions after realizing her son doesn't want to breastfeed anymore. "8 1/2 months postpartum. As I write this, my heart is full but also my mama heart is a little sad because my big boy does not want to breast-feed anymore," she began.

"It’s bittersweet for me because breast-feeding as a new mommy was something I grew to love — I love the bond, the skin to skin, the cuddles, and if I’m being honest, it would have been harder for me to make the decision to stop. About 2 1/2-3 weeks ago, Tristan started to get un-interested & would just pull away and blow bubbles but he would still end up enjoying our morning feeds… until today 😢."

"And I don’t want to force him so I’m trusting the process, like I have from the start. I will still offer it to him but he’s a busy boy these days & is just so distracted. I do want to say that I’m really proud of myself that I made it this long. I passed my goal of 4 months, then 6 months, and I’m proud of my Tristan bear," the proud mom continued.

Heather concluded that above all else, she was proud of mothers everywhere for breastfeeding.

"But at the end of the day, I’m so proud of us and so proud of all the mothers out there- no matter how long or short you decide to breastfeed or breastfed at all because you are incredible and I hope you never feel (or felt) ashamed or let anyone judge you for YOUR process."

"Sending so much love & strength to all the mamas out there that are in the thick of it. I’m here for you because I myself have gone though it all. 🫶🏻," she ended her caption.

