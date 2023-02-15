Heather Rae El Moussa Says Breastfeeding Is Hard 'But Very Gratifying, I Love It'

Post Christmas bliss ???? Will just be here, cozied up in my robe until 2023

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is getting real about breastfeeding.

On Tuesday, the Selling Sunset alum and wife of HGTV star Tarek El Moussa addressed her followers on her Instagram Story, saying that she was going to be talking more openly about her "journey with breastfeeding" in the coming weeks.

"Breastfeeding, for me, is definitely harder than I thought," Heather, 35, said while seated in front of the base of her bed in a "BABE," sweatshirt, cuddling her newborn. "Hard, but very gratifying. I love it."

"So I'm sure that I've been having the same journeys that you all went through," she continued, "so I want to tell you guys my journeys and my strengths with everything, some of the challenges I've been having."

"But, I love it. I love skin-to-skin. I love breastfeeding," Heather added, saying that "luckily," she has been "producing a lot of milk," but overall, "it was harder than expected."

Heather went on to note that she had to take her little one in for a doctor's appointment. "My breastfeeding story to come," she promised, adding a white heart over the post.

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Earlier this month, the El Moussas revealed their new addition arrived at the end of January.

"Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23," Tarek, 41, wrote on Feb. 2 alongside their little one's first photo. "Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️."

The pair have yet to reveal their son's name, but have shared photos of the boy, who joins Tarek's older children — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet at People's Choice Awards in December 2022, the Flippin' El Moussas stars shared their excitement to welcome their son.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden, but a newborn," Heather said. "I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

The couple also checked in with PEOPLE ahead of their Winter Wonderland-themed baby shower in November, with Tarek joking about how he planned to continue to support Heather once they brought their baby home, by "doing what I'm told."

"Whatever she needs help with, I'm there to help," the Flip or Flop alum said.

Prior to the baby's arrival, Tarek noted that he had agreed to let Heather shave his chest in order to have a closer bond with the newborn.

"I think it's important for fathers to have skin-to-skin with the baby as well," Heather explained at the time. "So I did tell him yesterday, I will be shaving his chest and he will be having skin-to-skin quality time with the baby."

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo when surprisingly learned they were expecting their first child together, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.