Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Husband Tarek Was Secretly on Set to Support Her During First Solo HGTV Appearance

Heather Rae El Moussa is proving that her husband Tarek El Moussa is her biggest supporter.

In honor of her first solo HGTV debut of House Hunters: All Stars, Heather, 36, shared some fun behind-the-scenes clips in an Instagram Reel on April 4. The episode followed the luxury realtor as she helped two clients find their dream beach property in Southern California.

One sweet scene in the Reel reveals Tarek, 42, hanging out on set to support his wife during this milestone in her career. The pair are seen hugging and smiling at each other as Tarek has his hands wrapped around his wife’s waist.

“Some BTS of my House Hunters: All Stars episode airing TONIGHT! My crew brought out the ‘diva’ in me 😂😜,” Heather captioned the post.

The former Selling Sunset star also co-hosts HGTV’s The Flipping El Moussas alongside Tarek. Season 1 premiered in March 2023 and they are currently filming season 2.

On the renovation show, the husband and wife duo make the perfect team as Heather brings in her luxury real estate and design expertise while Tarek leans on his house-flipping knowledge to transform each property.

Viewers also get an inside look at their home life with their kids. The pair share 14-month-old son Tristan together. Heather is also stepmom to Taylor, 13, and Brayden, 8, whom Tarek shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather was previously a full-time cast member on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset, which documents the competitive day-to-day lives of the Oppenheim Group agents in Los Angeles.

In December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Heather would not be returning at all to the reality show after she had previously not been called back to film season 7 following her maternity leave.

Heather — who was a series regular on the real estate docusoap since season 1 premiered in 2019 — recently opened up about how “toxic” working on Selling Sunset was while appearing on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast with Tarek on April 1.

“It was a blessing that I wasn’t asked to come back because I’m so much happier filming my show with Tarek,” she said. “We’re co-producers on our show so we pick the hours. With Selling Sunset, I never knew when I was going to be filming. It was last minute, it took over my life, it was hard to do my real job — real estate. It was hard to do anything else.”

Some days were so tough that she “came home crying,” she shared, and Tarek chimed in, “every day.”

She continued: “It’s very toxic. You’re around a bunch of women that everyone wants to be stars on the show, you know, number one. And they’ll kind of do anything.”



