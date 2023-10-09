Heather Rae El Moussa Responds To Being Excluded From New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Photo

Netflix just shared the official poster for Selling Sunset season 7 on Instagram.

Fans quickly noticed that cast member Heather Rae El Moussa was excluded from the photo.

Heather responded in her own Instagram, hinting at what's to come with the new season.

Netflix just dropped the official poster from the new season of Selling Sunset, and everyone looks iconic per usual. Everyone except for Heather Rae El Moussa because she is literally not in the photo.

Fans were quick to notice that Heather was missing from the group pic (as one person wrote "cutting out heather is boooooo"), and she hopped on Instagram to address her role on the show. TL;DR: She's not really on it? But she might pop up to say hi.

"Looks like I got pushed in the water…" she captioned a photo of herself. "Its a good thing I can swim! Congrats to my girls on S7! 💗 You may see me in a few episodes….. 💁🏼♀️"

Back in March, Heather told E! News that she was well aware season 7 was filming, and said she hadn't been called back to participate, which was frustrating.

"Season seven is filming right now, but I've been off maternity leave and I've been excited to get back to work. And so far, I've not been called back," she told the outlet. "It's been a little frustrating. So, not sure what's been going on."

Heather also works with HGTV on The Flipping El Moussas, and back when it premiered Jason Oppenheim was asked if she'd continue on Selling Sunset. His answer? "I don't get involved in the futures of the agents. I know she's still going to be at The Oppenheim Group. I think that's with her and production and Netflix and all that. I just want her at the office. I hope she continues to film with us. I have learned long ago not to get involved in all that stuff."

