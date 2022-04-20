Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Fans Criticizing Her for the Live Rabbits at Her Easter Party

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Easter with Real Bunnies

Heather Rae El Moussa is defending herself after an Easter celebration with family led to criticism online.

The Selling Sunset realtor, 34, posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to "explain" herself after online commenters expressed anger over Heather's decision to have live bunnies visit her Easter get-together with her husband Tarek El Moussa.

Over the weekend, Heather shared clips on her Instagram Story of the celebration. The footage included a video of Tarek's children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, (whom he shares with ex Christina Hall) holding fluffy rabbits from the Orange County Bunny Farm.

In one clip, Brayden asks Tarek, 40, "Do we get to keep them, Dad?" as the bunnies arrive.

On Tuesday, Heather shared a series of messages on her Instagram Story responding to fans who allegedly took issue with the family's decision to have live bunnies join their Easter celebration.

Comments are currently disabled on the reality star's Instagram post memorializing her Easter 2022.

"I can't believe I am having to explain myself but it was brought to my attention that there are lots of nasty comments about the bunnies…," Heather began in her Tuesday messages to her followers.

"Our whole family are animal lovers, I have been vegan for most of my life, I am very passionate about animals and am always an advocate for ALL animals!!"

"We wanted a fun and cute experience for the kids, so did tons of research and found an amazing local bunny farm with an amazing mission that we wanted to support!"

She continued the message on the following slide, writing, "NO bunnies are forced to breed, they are all free range, never caged, live naturally on the farm and are extremely loved and cared for!"

"They actually started their farm as a way to help treat and provide comfort for young children with disabilities, particularly with autistic children," Heather added in the post, referring to Orange County Bunny Farm.

"The bunnies are all raised organically and naturally. We felt comfortable supporting this amazing little local business, and also creating an [sic] fun experience for everyone!!"

"Please refrain from judgment and negativity without knowing the full story," Heather says at the end of her statement. "No need for all of the hate and nasty comments!"

Health followed the messages with a screenshot from Orange County Bunny Farm's Instagram page for those who "want to learn more."

Orange County Bunny Farm's Instagram account is currently set to private.

Sunday was Heather and Tarek's first Easter together as a married couple. The pair tied the knot in October in Montecito, California.

The couple met on the Fourth of July in 2019 and were engaged in July 2020. Since meeting Tarek, Heather has fallen quickly into the "bonus mom" role for Brayden and Taylor.

"I never knew I could feel love like I have for the kids and for Tarek. They've given me a family," Heather told PEOPLE following the ceremony. "They've opened my heart up so much and made me more patient, and loving, and understanding."