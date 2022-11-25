Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWzpgtArdR/, Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are feeling especially grateful this Thanksgiving!

The Flippin' El Moussas couple — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — celebrated the holiday by sharing respective videos on Instagram, in which they expressed their gratitude.

"I have so much to be thankful for this year- most importantly my family's health but also thankful for our baby boy on the way, new businesses in the works, meeting my fitness goals at 41 after battling cancer twice, and so much more," Tarek wrote alongside the clip featuring his wife and his two kids — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12, whom he shares with ex Christina Hall.

RELATED: I Find the Best Deals on Amazon for a Living — Here Are 7 Holiday Gifts I'm Shopping Before Black Friday

Heather, 35, shared a video of her own with a message of gratitude, writing, "This year, I'm in disbelief at how much I have to be thankful for- I feel so lucky to be celebrating this Thanksgiving with a growing boy. We will be holding him so soon, It's surreal."

"Feeling so grateful for our health, our growing family, our close friends, and our future. Words don't do it justice and thankful is genuinely an understatement," she added. "This year is the best year yet and I'm thankful for YOU for being apart of it all."

The Selling Sunset star also gave fans a glimpse of her holiday meal on her Instagram Stories, noting that she and Tarek, 41, were "missing the kiddos" for Turkey Day, as they weren't there to celebrate with them.

RELATED: Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Enjoying Every Moment of Growing Our Boy'

The Selling Sunset star recently celebrated the changes they've experienced over the last year as they enjoyed a first wedding anniversary trip that doubled as a babymoon.

Heather shot a video of the two in the car on the way to their destination. "We are both done with work for the day and heading to our one-year anniversary weekend/babymoon," she shared.

Story continues

"We're combining them both since we don't have a lot of time," she explained, before going on to talk to Tarek about his excitement for the weekend, during which she shared a baby bump photo.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, Heather shared a sweet tribute to Taylor on her 12th birthday.

"Happy birthday to our sweet Taylor ❤️ the first night I met you, you sang me the cutest song that you made for me and put the biggest smile on my face… and years later nothing's changed 🥰," the Selling Sunset realtor wrote.

"It shows the type of young lady you are. You are such a light in everyone's life and are the sweetest, most amazing, loving, witty girl I know," she continued. "I can't imagine my life without you and I can't wait to see you be the best big sister to another baby brother 🤍."