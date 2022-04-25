Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates 6-Month Anniversary with Unseen Wedding Video: 'Officially a Wifey'

Heather-Rae-Young-and-Tarek-El-Moussa

Discovery+

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are celebrating a mini milestone.

Saturday marked the pair's six-month wedding anniversary. The Selling Sunset realtor posted a video to Instagram with clips not previously released from their Old Hollywood-themed ceremony in Montecito, California.

"Never seen before moments from the best day of my life… officially a wifey 💕" Young wrote in the Instagram post. "[Six] months married to my love and I fall more in love with you everyday!"

The special video starts with Tarek at the reception making a playful speech. "If you guys know me, you guys know I like nice things," he said as he gestured to his new wife. "Damn! Damn!" he continued.

After the opening sequence, "I Love you Baby" played in the background of a sweet compilation of the newlyweds, starting with El Moussa dipping Young to give her a kiss. Another scene included the Flipping 101 host twirling his bride under an arch made of white roses.

"I'm officially a wifey!" Young said in another clip at their reception.

One stand-out moment from the milestone video included the bride and groom joking around with their officiant.

"Can I kiss her? Just once!" El Moussa asked. The officiant gave a short response followed by laughs from their guests: "Not yet. No," he told El Moussa.

The never-before-seen video ends with the couple smiling and twirling on the dance floor with friends and family.

"Thank you for making me feel like a princess everyday, for dancing through life with me… and yes, we always want to kiss eachother especially when we aren't supposed to 😬🥰😂 1,000 kisses a day!" Young captioned the rest of her post. "I love you so much @therealtarekelmoussa."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Kevin Mazur/Getty Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Young and El Moussa tied the knot on October 23, 2021. Along with family, friends and Young's Selling Sunset costars, both of the Flip or Flop star's children, Taylor and Brayden, were in attendance.

While they shared traditional vows, the pair also exchanged vows with El Moussa's kids. "It felt like it was straight from a movie," El Moussa told PEOPLE exclusively of the romantic day. "Everything was just spectacular."

El Moussa recalled getting emotional when he saw his kids walk down the aisle.

"I walked my mom down the aisle. I was fine. And then the song 'Shallow' comes on, which is one of me and Heather's songs, and I'm going to get Taylor to walk down the aisle, and I just broke down," he said. "Taylor, she's my everything, I just got so emotional."

Watching Young's entrance in her wedding dress was also a dream moment for El Moussa.

"It was magical. She looked so beautiful," he said. "Her hair was perfect. Her makeup was perfect. She had the coolest wedding dress I've ever seen. I was just smiling huge from ear to ear."