Heather Rae El Moussa Admits She 'Did Not Think' She'd Love Motherhood This Much: 'Truly the Best' (Exclusive)

The 'Selling Sunset' alum is mom to son Tristan, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa with son Tristan

Heather Rae El Moussa is loving being a mom.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, chatted with PEOPLE about her 9-month-old son Tristan Jay, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa, 42, sharing what she enjoys most about motherhood.

"Living through Tristan's eyes and his experiences," the proud mom says. "I've never been around babies as much. Obviously being a new mom and just watching life through him is so incredible. It's really taught me to just slow down and almost live a new life all over for myself and living it through my son's eyes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Adorable Halloween Photo of Baby Tristan on His 'First Rodeo'

"It's truly the best experience," Heather says of being mom to Tristan. "I did not think that I would love being a mom as much as I do, and I truly love being a mommy. It's my favorite. It's my era of my life and my favorite chapter of my life, and I just cannot wait to watch him grow and see all these little new things that he's doing. It's the best."

In addition to son Tristan, Heather is stepmom to Tarek's two kids, Brayden and Taylor, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, 40.

For Halloween this year, the Flipping El Moussas stars shared their cowboy-inspired Halloween costumes on Instagram. Heather wore a pink cowboy hat and pink bandana, carrying Tristan, who wore a mini brown cowboy hat, brown pants and brown cowboy boots. Tarek stood next to them, wearing a black cowboy hat and red bandana.

Story continues

"This isn’t our first rodeo… but it IS Tristan’s 🤠👻❤️ Can’t believe it’s Tristan’s first ever Halloween and also he’s 9 months old today 🥹," the couple wrote in their caption.

"Just missing Tay & Bray tonight but we’re ready to wrangle all the candy and show everyone that there’s a new sherrif [sic] in town 😜 Hope you all have a happy Halloween!! Anyone else dressing up tonight & if you are, what’re you going as?!"

Last month, Heather posted an Instagram carousel with photos of her son and Brayden for National Sons' Day.

"Happy #Nationalsonsday my sweet Tristan bear 🤍 I am so honored to be your mom - You have made me a better person. There’s nothing I love more than being a mama & bonus mama 💙" she captioned the post.

"These boys have made me more fulfilled than I could have ever imagined. Celebrating from NYC so kisses through the phone!! 😚 Peek the boogie 😂."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.