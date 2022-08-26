Heather Morris claims Jennifer Lopez cut dancers from audition because they were Virgos

Heather Morris has claimed that Jennifer Lopez once eliminated a group of dancers from an audition because their astrological sign was Virgo.

During Wednesday’s episode of the Just Sayin’ with Justin Martindale podcast, the 35-year-old actor recalled an experience where she auditioned to dance for Lopez on one of her tours. She claimed that while the Hustlers star wasn’t there for a majority of the audition, she did show up towards the end of it, after “rounds and rounds” of dancers had already been cut.

Morris also noted that even thought didn’t see this first hand, she said Lopez decided to ask the dancers about their astrological signs.

“She came in the very last part of it to like to see the dancers that were left, meet everybody,” Morris continued. “I wasn’t there, so this is hearsay but she walks in the room and she said: ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand.’”

The professional dancer noted that “a bunch” of dancers in raised theirs hands to confirm that they were Virgos, which is the astrological sign for people born between 23 August and 22 September.

Morris went on to claim that Lopez ultimately sent those performers home, explaining: “She whispered to her assistant, she looked at them and said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’”

After Martindale was shocked by the story, Morris added: “And they had to leave, after spending all day auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

When Martindale asked if the event was true or not, Morris said it was “hearsay,” but still “true”.

She went on to preface why she thought the incident happened: “When one person says something, could be true. When multiple people say something, that’s kind of the rule...When multiple people tell the story, it’s kind of like, oh that happened.”

As as clip of the interview was posted on Martindale’s Instagram, fans in the comments of the post defended the Marry Me star, who is a Leo, and shared their candid thoughts about Virgos.

Story continues

“Virgos do be causing problems though,” one wrote, while another said: “Such a Leo move...As a double Virgo, I’d be flattered at her intimidation of being upstaged by our perfectionist ways.”

Earlier in the interview, Morris shared more details about her audition for Lopez and how it took up most of her day, at the time.

“Most of the time, at a dance audition, you’re not getting paid,” Morris told the comedian. “You’ve been there since 10 AM, and you’re auditioning until 6 PM. You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Lopez for comment.