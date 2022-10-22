Heather Matarazzo shares sweet All I Wanna Do throwback photo with Kirsten Dunst and Rachael Leigh Cook

Emlyn Travis
·2 min read

Now this is the greatest thing to happen since Midol!

On Friday, Heather Matarazzo posted an adorable throwback photo of her, Kirsten Dunst, and Rachael Leigh Cook on the set of the 1998 coming-of-age comedy All I Wanna Do. The behind-the-scenes snapshot featured the girls — who were between the ages of 16 and 19 at the time — sitting at a lunch table together dressed in their very best school uniforms.

"Packing up my home office and came across this gem," Matarazzo captioned the image. She also added the hashtag "no more little white gloves," a nod to the clique's rally cry in the movie.

Heather Matarazzo /Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj_mKejvPpV/.
Heather Matarazzo /Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj_mKejvPpV/.

Heather Matarazzo/Instagram Heather Matarazzo shared a sweet '90s throwback photo of her and her 'All I Wanna Do' castmates Kirsten Dunst and Rachael Leigh Cook.

Set in 1963, All I Wanna Do — also known as Strike! and The Hairy Bird — centered around a crew of friends studying at the prestigious Miss Godard's Preparatory School for Girls. When headmaster Miss McVane (Lynn Redgrave) announces that they will soon be merging with local boys' school St. Ambrose, the pals launch an all-out war to keep the institutions separate.

The film, which was directed by Sarah Kernochan (9½ Weeks, What Lies Beneath), featured a star-studded crop of rising talent that included Dunst, Matarazzo, and Cook as well as Gaby Hoffmann, Vincent Kartheiser, Merritt Wever, Matthew Lawrence, and Hayden Christensen.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 11: Actress Kirsten Dunst attends the Eighth Annual Environmental Media Awards on October 11, 1998 at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) ; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bei/Shutterstock (4374078ax) Heather Matarazzo 54 World Premiere August 24, 1998 Los Angeles, Ca Heather Matarazzo The Miramax World Premiere of 54. Photo® Eric Charbonneau/BEImages; Rachel Leigh Cook during &quot;Great Expectations&quot; Los Angeles Premiere at Cineplex Odeon Plaza in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Bei/Shutterstock; Eric Charbonneau/BEImages; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Heather Matarazzo; Kirsten Dunst; Rachael Leigh Cook

In a 2000 review, EW critic Lisa Schwarzbaum called All I Wanna Do a "knock-kneed but likable just-for-girls drama," adding, "Kernochan warmly recreates some traditional rites of passage (flirting with a townie, tormenting a hated teacher) and demonstrates that certain modern dangers (bulimia, sexual harassment) aren't so modern after all."

