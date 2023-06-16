Heather Mack: Bali 'suitcase murder' suspect pleads guilty

Heather Mack was released from an Indonesian prison in 2021.

An American woman has pleaded guilty to helping kill her mother and stuff her body in a suitcase during a luxury holiday at a resort in Bali in 2014.

Heather Mack, now 27, was convicted in Indonesia in 2015 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, but was released in 2021.

She was arrested immediately upon arriving in the US and charged with conspiracy to kill a US national and obstruction of justice.

Ms Mack now faces decades in prison.

More to follow.