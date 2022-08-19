Heather M. Bustos, Esq. Receives “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America” Award

Bustos Law Group

Heather M. Bustos, Esq.

Heather M. Bustos, Esq., Partner at FDA compliance firm, Bustos Law Group, has been selected by Best Lawyers for its 2023 “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch” award.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heather M. Bustos, Esq., Partner at FDA compliance firm, Bustos Law Group, has been selected by Best Lawyers for its 2023 "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" award.



Bustos, an FDA compliance attorney, has previously been recognized by Super Lawyers Texas Rising Stars in 2022, as well as Marquis Who’s Who in America, 2022.

Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch” awards are recognitions given to attorneys for outstanding professional excellence in private practice and are entirely based on peer review.

In a message to Bustos, Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers said, “Congratulations! I am pleased to share that you have been chosen to be recognized in the third edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for your high caliber work in Administrative / Regulatory Law...

“Again, congratulations. We are honored to include you as one of our esteemed colleagues.”

This new recognition by Best Lawyers adds to Bustos’ growing list of accolades in the legal profession.

Bustos said of the award, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Best Lawyers. I, as well as my team, have worked very hard on behalf of our clients to assure the best possible outcomes for them and their businesses. This award, while it’s an honor, really belongs to our clients.”

Bustos’ clients range from small startups to Fortune 100 companies. Her boutique law firm offers FDA compliance services and counsel for companies and individuals involved in food and dietary supplements, OTC and pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and imports and customs.

Read Bustos’ full review and award recognition by Best Lawyers at 2023 Best Lawyers Awards in America | Best Lawyers

Or visit www.BustosLawGroup.com for a free consultation with Heather M. Bustos Esq.

Bustos Law Group

1908 Sawdust Rd.

The Woodlands, TX 77380

(832) 592-7851

About Bustos Law Group: Bustos Law Group is a Texas-based boutique regulatory compliance firm. The firm assists with compliance for food, supplements, drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and import/customs. It works to ensure that businesses can focus on their operations, while the firm handles regulatory compliance. Bustos Law Group’s vision is solely aligned with the success of its clients. www.BustosLawGroup.com

About Best Lawyers: Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review publication company in the legal profession. Recognition by Best Lawyers is widely regarded by both clients and legal professionals as a significant honor, conferred on a lawyer by their peers. For more than four decades, our publications have earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere.

www.bestlawyers.com

