Heather Locklear Opens Up About Her Fears Returning to TV for New Lifetime Movie

Heather Locklear is opening up about returning to the small screen.

The Melrose Place star, 59, stars as Kristine Carlson in the upcoming movie Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story — a role that she says left her feeling "fearful" at first.

The made-for-TV movie, produced by Meghan McCain, is based on the book series Don't Sweat the Small Stuff by Kristine and her husband Dr. Richard Carlson. It follows Locklear as Kristine, whose world crumbles after the unexpected death of her spouse, played by Jason MacDonald.

Locklear spoke to reporters during Lifetime's Fall Movies Press Day Tuesday about her experience filming the project, and looked back specifically on the scene in which Kristine learns that Richard died.

"The challenging part was it was so fearful to me," Locklear said, adding that the scene in which her character learns of her spouse's death was shot on the second day of production.

To help prepare for the emotional scene, the Spin City star consulted with Kristine herself.

"She said, 'It's almost like a child dying.' And that stopped me in my tracks," Locklear recalled.

Locklear went on to reveal that she had fears about not being able to go there emotionally, but in the end, she "felt very safe" in the scene. She also admitted to fearing that after a few years off from acting, she was worried about remembering lines.

But it turned out that getting back into the swing of acting was "so easy," Locklear told PEOPLE during the press day.

"I don't know why I was so fearful of memorizing lines, how about getting emotion across," she said.

Locklear had encouragement from her friend and fellow actress Valerie Bertinelli, she added, saying it "felt really good to hear from someone else fearing the way I feared."

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff also stars Candace Cameron Bure's 22-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, and Emily Rose.

Locklear last appeared on TV in the series Too Close to Home from 2016 to 2017. Throughout her career, she has starred in Melrose Place, Spin City and Dynasty, and guested in numerous other series, including Fresh Off the Boat and Hot In Cleveland.

Don't Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story premieres on Lifetime Oct. 16.