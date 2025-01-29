Heather Knight says England’s ‘point to prove’ may prevent Ashes whitewash

England captain Heather Knight says having a “point to prove” could be the factor that helps the Three Lions bounce back from a string of losses and avoid a total Ashes whitewash.

Starting on Thursday, Australia and England will face off in a final Test match at the MCG.

The tourists approach the first ever floodlit Test at the historic venue facing the possibility of a 16-0 whitewash, having lost both white-ball legs 3-0.

“Everyone’s really disappointed with how we’ve performed so far,” Knight said on Wednesday.

The last time we played an Ashes Test match, Tammy Beaumont made records tumble 👏 pic.twitter.com/jp2B4BYk3A — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 28, 2025

“We feel like we haven’t played our best cricket at all as a side.

“As a leader, you kind of feel responsible a little bit that things haven’t gone their best.

“I’m probably someone that is at my best when I’ve got a bit of a point to prove and I certainly do have that this week.”

The gulf between the teams appears as large as ever, with no sign of England regaining the Ashes for the first time since 2014.

Knight added that seamer Kate Cross, who suffered a back injury against South Africa in December, was not ready to return for the one-off Test.