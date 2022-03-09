Heather Knight demands ‘knockout mindset’ as England’s Cricket World Cup hopes hang in the balance

England captain Heather Knight has called for her side to develop a knockout mindset at the World Cup (Getty Images)

Heather Knight admitted England are "fighting for their lives" at the Women's Cricket World Cup after a shock seven-run loss to the West Indies.

England slumped to a second straight defeat in New Zealand, failing to chase down the 226 victory target to leave their World Cup campaign in the balance.

Shemaine Campbelle's 66 and Chedean Nation's unbeaten 49 helped steer the West Indies to 225 for six, but England faltered on an eminently achievable chase.

"We need to have a knockout mindset now," Knight said. "The next game is crucial. So we have to bring that mindset of needing to win every game and that simplifies things.

“And hopefully that will sharpen people up, sharpen people's minds to what we need to do. Because at the moment we're fighting for our lives in this tournament."

Tammy Beaumont hit 46, with Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone all reaching the mid-30s. Shamilia Connell took three for 38 as England wound up 218 all out.

England face South Africa in Tauranga on Monday.