Heather Knight Column: Winning momentum is key for England's World Cup hopes

England captain Heather Knight lifted the ICC Women's World Cup on home soil two years ago

It was awesome to watch Eoin Morgan play an innings like that against Afghanistan. His performance was literally a highlights reel from start to finish, it was great hitting, writes Heather Knight.

It was definitely important for him to deliver as the captain. There’s been a lot of the talk about positive cricket over the last four years and Morgan just went out there and showed it from the off.

The way he plays, how he lives the game, that innings was brilliant. It was remarkable how he struck the ball so consistently. He obviously got a life on 28 and then just took the game to Afghanistan.

A lot was made of their spinners coming into the game but he just hit them out of the park – literally. It was not just him, though, as all the top four batsmen contributed to England’s total of 397/6.

That batting order is in real good shape at the moment with everyone playing their part. I think Morgan was the only one who hadn’t really gone on and got a big score so that’ll be nice for him.

I know from personal experience, It’s always nice to be out there scoring runs when you’re leading a side.

All round, it was a very professional performance from England. I thought the way they approached it was impressive, Jonny Bairstow being very aggressive upfront and Joe Root looking very comfortable easily getting a run-a-ball 80 and then Morgan just went mad.

The bowlers also did their job and I’ve been really impressed with Mark Wood. There’s been a lot of talk about Jofra Archer in the build-up to the World Cup - and he’s performed brilliantly - but I think Mark’s bowled outstandingly well, especially considering the injuries he’s had.

England will be desperate to keep him fit as that friendly competition with him and Jofra is probably pushing him to the next level. I think they’re probably looking at the speed gun after games and it’s healthy friendly competition which is pushing both guys forward.

The way England have played over the last four years, it was always going to be interesting going into a World Cup to see whether they would stay so aggressive, it can be harder in a World Cup.

To see them doing that at Old Trafford was great. They are really living and breathing that mindset of cricket that’s pushing the boundaries, they’re playing that positive cricket, and the performance against Afghanistan was a clear example of that.

I know Afghanistan haven’t had the best competition but they’re a potential banana skin so for England to come out and play like that and win so convincingly is a really good sign.

They’ve got Sri Lanka next, who haven’t had a great competition either, but then England have got some real testing games so they’ll take a lot of confidence into those and I think they’ll be glad they have those testing games just before they hopefully play in the knockout stages.

Sri Lanka, like Afghanistan, are a dangerous side on their day so they’ll want to get that win and secure their place in the top four as they can relax a bit then.

They can then keep playing the way they play. Bar the top few, Sri Lanka’s middle order haven’t really contributed in this World Cup so it’ll be a tough test for them against Jofra and Mark.

England will be looking to continue their fine run of form and keep contributing with the bat and keep the bowlers bowling the way they have. Hopefully the weather will stay away too.

Heather Knight captained England to victory on home soil at the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

