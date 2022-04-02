Heather Knight calls on England to make history in Cricket World Cup final

Milly McEvoy
·3 min read
Heather Knight has called on her team to retain their crown (AP)
Heather Knight has called on her team to retain their crown (AP)

Heather Knight knows history beckons for England if they emerge victorious against Australia in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Final on Sunday.

England have never won back-to-back World Cups but a win at Hagley Oval would see them achieve the feat at the fourth time of asking with the match getting underway at 2am UK time.

More history will be made if they can beat their greatest rivals, as England bid to become the first team in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup history to lose their opening three games and still claim the trophy.

It has been an incredible journey and Knight is determined to see the job through and complete a sensational turnaround.

“I think winning will mean more after the start we had in this competition and being able to turn it around will be remarkable really, so that would make it even more special if we can do it tomorrow,” the captain said.

“And back-to-back [titles], we have an opportunity to make history being the first England team to do that and that's such an exciting thing.

“Just being involved in World Cup finals is what you set your stall out as a player, what you try so hard for, what you want to be involved in, so there's huge excitement in the group.

“We won't think too much about it, as we saw in 2017 it's all on the day. It's a brand-new day, a brand-new game and a chance for us to go out and show what we can do.”

Knight has emphasised how England’s calm approach helped them come through four must-win games to advance from the Group Stage but insisted no one will be too relaxed in Christchurch.

She said: “I don't think anyone will not be fired up for a World Cup final. It is what you dream of playing in, the games that are the most important in your career and the games that you want to enjoy and bring your best.

“I don't think anyone will need firing up any more, it's just trying to make sure everyone has clarity when they are under pressure.

“That is one of the most important things, making sure that you go through the process and trying to execute what you do best as an individual.”

When the English national anthem plays, Knight can often be seen singing loudly and reflected on the role the anthem played in making the 2017 final so special.

And while the skipper is expecting a simpler rendition this time, it will still evoke the same passion her side has for their country.

“It's a huge honour to play for your country, to lead your country and to represent the team in a World Cup final, so to get the chance to do that again tomorrow is very special.

“I certainly love the anthems. I've talked in the past about 2017 and how emotional that day was and the fact that a lot of the players that have been involved in getting the women’s game to that point were there.

“The anthem was a real emotive one for me, with Eileen Ash ringing the bell and Rachael Heyhoe Flint obviously wasn't with us in 2017.

“I don't think it will be as emotional as 2017 but we have obviously got experience of that, so it was a lovely moment.

“The girls love singing it, the staff love singing it and it's really nice as a group to show our passion for playing for our country.”

© ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Why Khem Birch wants to watch film on Thad Young

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young said teammate Khem Birch has a specific reason to watch film on him. Young also discussed finding his groove after not playing much prior to the trade to Toronto and how helpful Pascal Siakam has been on and off the court. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Cristiano Ronaldo says he's in charge of whether he'll play in the 2026 World Cup

    The 37-year-old is getting tired of being asked whether he will continue to play for Portugal in his forties.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Seoul is an esports paradise

    Gaming is so popular in Korea that even the smallest of towns have a local PC bang where you’ll find the youth battling one another in games. Seoul is, without a doubt, one of the most successful gaming cities.

  • 'That wasn't much fun': Nick Nurse tiptoes around criticizing officiating

    The Toronto Raptors squeaked by a undermanned Boston Celtics and afterwards, coach Nick Nurse commended his team for battling through some interesting foul calls. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • The weirdest and most bizarre NHL stats

    In a recent game, Evander Kane took four penalties in under nine minutes, while the Detroit Red Wings have played games this season where they've allowed 0,1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 goals. The Zone Time crew recall some of their favourite obscure NHL stats, including that 'Days on Earth' graphic.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'We're going to try and whoop his ass': What Chris Boucher said to Kyle Lowry about return

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the return of Kyle Lowry to Toronto, his impact on both of their careers and his talent for taking charges. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 3 Upcoming Swtich games: Summer edition

    Here are 3 popular upcoming switch games for the summer of 2022.

  • Every Blue Jays manager in franchise history

    The Blue Jays have had some colourful characters leading the team over the years.

  • NHL referee hosting Ask Me Anything with officiating under scrutiny

    The NHL is hosting an Ask Me Anything on Reddit with referee Wes McCauley this week. On the latest issue of Zone Time, Julian and crew submit their questions for review and ask if the NHL is truly ready for transparency around officiating.

  • Sports anchor Dan Séguin retiring after 32 years with CBC Ottawa

    Dan Séguin is at the 18th hole of a long career in Ottawa sports journalism, and he's heading for the 19th. Thursday marks Séguin's last day as CBC Ottawa's sports anchor, the end of a long career covering local sports that started when he was hired by CJOH (now CTV Ottawa) in 1981, fresh out of Ryerson University. He moved to CBC in 1990 and has been here ever since, all while raising four kids. Séguin covered the 1990 NHL expansion meetings that saw Ottawa awarded a franchise, the Grey Cup win