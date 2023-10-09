Heather Graham Shares Sun-Drenched Images of ‘Italian Getaway’ with John de Neufville

The 53-year-old actress has been dating the 47-year-old snowboarder since 2022

Heather Graham/Instagram Heather Graham and John de Neufville soak up the Italian sun

Heather Graham is enjoying the sun with her man!

The actress, 53, shared a carousel of snaps from her vacation in Positano on the Amalfi Coast on Monday alongside the caption, “Italian Getaway ❤️🇮🇹🍦🍋🍕💋 #amalficoast."

The first image showed her enjoying a chocolate ice cream in a blue floral playsuit from Yumi Kim while in the second snap, snowboarder John de Neufville planted a kiss on Graham's cheek as they took a selfie in the sunlight.

Heather Graham/Instagram Heather Graham and her partner soaked up the Italian sun

Another image showed the Hope Springs star posing in a black bikini while taking a dip in the clear blue ocean. The actress' carousel also included photos of her and the sportsman smiling together while sailing, as well as Graham soaking up the sun and dining against the backdrop of the picturesque town of Positano.

In the final snap, The Hangover actress displayed her diving talents as she took a plunge into the water.

Graham has been romantically linked to de Neufville since 2022 and back in April, she exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to date someone outside of Hollywood.

"Of course, you want someone to understand your crazy schedule, which is different than a normal job, but I like dating someone who's not in the business," she said.

"It puts it in perspective. Sometimes your job becomes so important to you, and then you realize there's so many other things in life that are happening. It's not all about the movie business."

Heather Graham/Instagram Heather Graham enjoyed her vacation in Italy

Graham — who has previously dated actors Josh Lucas and Heath Ledger — also revealed that she didn't feel she was "missing anything” having never been married or had any children.

"I do feel like as a woman, culturally, you're not allowed to say, 'I didn't want to have kids.' Because it's like, what's wrong with you?,” she added. She went on to explain that she saw her work projects as her “little kids.”

She also revealed that despite the fact that de Neufville, 47, considers himself "more of a sports guy," he still takes an interest in her work and had been checking out her movies!

"Even the ones that I'm so embarrassed of!" Graham said. "But he always tells me I was great and that he is really impressed. It's sweet."



