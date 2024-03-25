Heather Dubrow Shares Sweet Family Selfie with All 4 Kids: 'Love When Everyone Is Home'

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' star shares Nick, Max, Kat and Ace with husband Terry Dubrow

Heather Dubrow/Instagram Ace (left), Kat, Max, Heather and Nick Dubrow

Heather Dubrow is getting into some fun with all four of her kids.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 55, shared a photo on her Instagram of all four of her kids, smiling as they snapped a family selfie together. In the picture, Heather has her hand on her 20-year-old son Nick's shoulder, pressing her face up against daughter Max.

Her child Ace stands next to Kat, holding one of the family dogs, while daughter Kat stands behind her siblings, holding a second puppy.

"Late night kitchen shenanigans with my babies … I love when everyone is home 😭😭😭!" Heather wrote in her caption.

In August, Heather's husband Terry Dubrow spoke with E! News about navigating three of his four children coming out.

Earlier that year, Heather and Terry announced on Instagram that their 13-year-old child, Ace, came out as transgender. In addition to Ace, one year after her daughter Max, 20, came out as bi, her younger daughter Kat, 17, came out as lesbian.

"Don't judge, listen," Terry shared as advice. "Don't talk."

Throughout the process of learning about their children's different genders and sexualities, the couple have prioritized creating a "warm home environment that's accepting and loving and supportive."

"You've got to be very careful because there's a lot of hate out there," the Botched star explained. "So you have to be very careful to envelop them in love and support."

In 2022, the couple spoke with PEOPLE about the changes to their household in the past few years.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," Heather said.

Speaking about Ace, Terry said at the time that the pre-teen had "always been incredibly strong-willed" and called Ace a "very complex, layered person."

Ace is "going through a lot of self-exploration right now," Terry added.



