Heather Dubrow and 18-Year-Old Twins Reveal Matching Tattoos on Their Middle Fingers

Heather Dubrow is twinning with her 18-year-olds.

The 53-year-old reality star and twins, son Nick Dubrow and daughter Max Dubrow got matching tattoos from a Newport Beach parlor.

Max showed off the ink - an exclamation point with two dots on their middle fingers - via Instagram Thursday.

"tongues out tattoos on," Max captioned the carousel, which featured individual snaps of the trio getting tattooed.

Heather's parenting style was recently praised by Rihanna, 34, who's expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

During an interview with Elle, the Fenty mogul said she admires Heather for being "so chic while being a mom."

"Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are," she continued. "And that's really inspiring to me."

Heather proudly supported daughter Kat, 15, last month after she shared she is a lesbian, one year after Max came out as bi.

"We've got four kids, they are different genders, different sexualities, and all at interesting places in their lives, figuring out who they are and where they belong as humans," said Heather, who is also mom to daughter Coco, 11, in an interview with PEOPLE.

A desire to share their family's story — and use their platform for good — factored into their decision to return to Real Housewives of Orange County this season. "I felt like our purpose is to keep those conversations going in other families," said Heather.

"Coming out with your sexuality is something that broadly affects a lot of different people. We just want people to realize it should be part of normal conversations," her husband, renowned plastic surgeon and the star of Botched, Terry Dubrow, 63, added.

"I was raised by 1950s parents. They talked about nothing. I had no idea," added Heather, who also hosts the podcast, Heather Dubrow's World. "These kids, they talk about everything and I think it's so, so important."

The kids themselves said the live-and-let-live vibe in their home has made a huge difference in feeling at ease as they explore their identities.

"Even if she doesn't understand something, my mom tries very hard and she learns and teaches herself and she grows with us," said Max.

Added Kat: "She's asked me trillions of questions that really show she cares. She's asked me about my pronouns. It's really easy to talk to her. It's not like I have to build up courage if I have something to tell her."