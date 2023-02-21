Health clinic to open for Ohio residents hit by toxic train derailment

·2 min read
A dark grey cloud rolls over East Palestine, Ohio
Residents have complained of headaches and sore throats since the accident on 3 February

Officials in East Palestine, Ohio, are opening a health clinic for residents after a train accident sparked health fears.

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in the midwestern town on 3 February, releasing toxic chemicals into the air.

Since then, residents have reported headaches, nausea, burning eyes and sore throats.

The clinic will offer nurses, mental health specialists and a toxicologist, Ohio's Department of Heath says.

Frustrated residents say they have been unable to get clear answers from officials regarding the safety of the town following the disaster.

They point to contradictory advice from officials and various agencies, some of which have claimed local water sources are safe while others have advised drinking bottled water.

About 3,500 fish died off in the nearby creeks after the accident, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Some residents have reported sick pets and dying chickens. Others have spoken of experiencing psychological trauma.

Among the chemicals released in the incident was vinyl chloride, a colourless, hazardous gas that is used to make PVC plastic and vinyl products. It is also a known carcinogen. Acute exposure is linked to dizziness, drowsiness and headaches, while prolonged exposure can cause liver damage and a rare form of liver cancer.

Representatives from the train company Norfolk Southern skipped a town hall meeting last week, where they had been scheduled to answer residents' questions. The company said it was concerned for the safety of its representatives.

Instead, Congressman Bill Johnson faced the seething crowd. "If you've got ailments and conditions that you did not have before 3 February, go to your doctor," he told them. "Get that documented."

Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff said he encouraged anyone with medical concerns or questions to attend the clinic, which opens on Tuesday.

"I heard you, the state heard you, and now the Ohio Department of Health and many of our partner agencies are providing this clinic, where people can come and discuss these vital issues with medical providers," he said in a statement.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg also weighed in on Sunday with a letter sent to Norfolk Southern's CEO, Alan Shaw. He called on the company to "demonstrate unequivocal support for the people of East Palestine and the surrounding areas".

The derailment upended residents' lives, he said, "many of whom continue to worry about their immediate health as well as the long-term effects of the dangerous materials released".

"They fear for their future, as do thousands of American communities and neighbourhoods that sit along railway lines," Buttigieg said.

Latest Stories

  • Medical clinic to open in Ohio town after toxic train derailment

    A medical clinic is opening Tuesday in East Palestine, Ohio, more than two weeks after a train carrying hazardous materials and toxic chemicals derailed near the town. The clinic, which will be held at the First of Christ Church in East Palestine, is being jointly run by the Ohio Department of Health and the Columbiana County Health Department and will be supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "Last week, I was in East Palestine and listened as many area residents expressed their concerns and fears," ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said in a statement.

  • Body of Mom Whose Disappearance Riveted the U.K. Found in River: 'She Was the Center of Our World'

    Dog walkers spotted the remains of Nicola Bulley, 45, less than a mile from where she went missing in Northwest England on Jan. 27, according to police

  • Woman, 30, with body dysmorphia killed herself after 'gross failings' by medics, inquest heard

    Charlotte Comer, 30, from Earl's Croome, Worcestershire, killed herself after struggling to get help with Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), an inquest heard.

  • Father who collapsed in front of his children reveals the two words that saved his life

    Medical student Alex Duncan rushed to Andrew Mace’s rescue, saying his children had been crying and shouting ‘Daddy’s dead’

  • Internationally trained nurses who came to Canada feel forgotten as provinces recruit abroad

    When Nikka Reyes moved to Winnipeg from the Philippines in 2015, she was hoping for a promising future working as a registered hemodialysis nurse. Eight years later, she's a Canadian citizen, but the 34-year-old is living and working in Tennessee because she was unable to get accredited in Manitoba. She also wonders why provincial governments are going on recruiting trips to the Philippines instead of using those resources to help internationally educated nurses who are already here. "Why are we

  • Belly fat is linked to serious health issues... here is how to get rid of it in 2023

    Due to our often sedentary lifestyles and stressful jobs - self-medicated with biscuits and pub trips - belly fat can easily build up.

  • Woman diagnosed with aggressive cancer after six months of back pain

    She was diagnosed with diffuse large B cell lymphoma in April 2022

  • 7 surprising factors that may increase your risk for heart disease — including marital status and the friends you have

    High blood pressure and a poor diet aren't the only risk factors for heart disease. Race, marital status, and other surprising things can play a roll.

  • Daily habits that could prevent your never-ending cold

    Despite Covid’s retreat, it seems that few of us have made it through winter in the best of health. Rates of influenza-like illnesses, Strep, tonsillitis, the common cold – and for many, that’s been an absolute monster cold – have all been on the rise. One explanation put forward by experts has been the “immunity debt”, whereby two years of lockdown and social distancing limited our exposure to pathogens and left us more susceptible.

  • One of the Quintuplets Born to Mom of 7 in Poland Dies at 3 Days Old: 'We Are Devastated,' Parents Say

    "We will continue to support our 11 children and help them understand the news of their brother," Dominika and Vince Clarke said in a statement after announcing the death of their newborn son

  • Woman reveals the cervical cancer symptom so ‘mild’ she almost dismissed it

    Klodjana Aliaj was diagnosed with stage 2B cervical cancer in November 2020, but she almost dismissed her symptoms because they were ‘so mild’

  • Deaf Child Hears His Family for the First Time

    Video posted to TikTok on February 9 shows the moment a young deaf boy heard his family for the very first time in Toronto, Canada.Christina Lenglin posted video to TikTok showing her four-year-old son Sawyer, who has been diagnosed with Pendred syndrome, hearing the voices of his family after undergoing cochlear implant surgery.“That’s the biggest smile I’ve ever seen him do,” Christina said as her son’s face lights up after hearing his siblings and parents.Christina told Storyful Sawyer was diagnosed with Pendred syndrome and has been deaf and hard of hearing since birth.Sawyer “courageously braved the surgery and now happily tackles the journey to learn how to hear and understand English,” Christina said.“Big sister Rosie, as you can see in the video, is beyond thrilled to welcome her brother to the world of hearing, and [we as] parents are also elated to have the magical opportunity to communicate verbally with [our] son.”Christina told Storyful she wants her son’s story to highlight issues of access to hearing surgery and access to American Sign Language (ASL).“In Canada, surgery and the first set of cochlear are free, and every five years Sawyer and many other individuals in the same situation as Sawyer will have to out of pocket.”“We will have to choose between ASL or speech therapy; neglecting either his speech learning or neglecting respecting his Deaf culture.”The family has launched a GoFundMe for Sawyer and his younger brother Tucker, who was also diagnosed with Pendred syndrome.“[We] are so proud of his resiliency and adaptability- we all hope we can help make a change,” Christina added Credit: Christina Lenglin via Storyful

  • Drone Footage Shows Continuing Response to Ohio Chemical Train Derailment

    Drone footage recorded over East Palestine, Ohio, on February 19 shows the continued response of officials and agencies to the derailment of a train carrying toxic substances earlier in the month.The video was recorded by Zachary Riter.The US Department of Health & Human Services said on February 17 it had “deployed emergency teams from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (#ATSDR) to speak with East Palestine, Ohio community members & conduct public health testing to ensure those affected by the derailment get the medical care they need.”In a statement on February 17, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency said a medical clinic would be set up in East Palestine in the week starting Monday, February 20, to “evaluate any symptoms, and provide medical expertise”.“We know that the science says that East Palestine is safe, but we also know that residents are very worried,” Ohio Gov Mike DeWine said.“They are asking themselves ‘Is my headache just a headache? Or is it a result of the chemical spill? Are other medical symptoms caused by the spill?’ Those are very legitimate questions and residents deserve answers,” he said. Credit: Zachary Riter via Storyful

  • Dame Deborah James’ husband urges Brits to take NHS bowel cancer home tests

    Dame Deborah James (also known as Bowel Babe) died of bowel cancer in June last year

  • Decriminalizing hard drugs in B.C. will help reduce the stigma of substance abuse

    Substance use disorder is a chronic but treatable medical condition. Unlike other physical and mental health conditions, however, substance use disorder — or addiction — has historically been seen as a moral failing and was for many years relegated to the fringes of the medical community. Instead of receiving treatment in an accessible medical setting, many individuals went untreated or turned to a largely unregulated system of public and private treatment options.

  • Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

    At Truman Lake Manor in rural Missouri, every day begins the same way for every employee entering the nursing home's doors — with a swab up the nose, a swirl of testing solution and a brief wait to see whether a thin red line appears indicating a positive COVID-19 case. Only the healthy are allowed in to care for virus-free residents. An inspector subsequently cited it for violating the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care facilities.

  • Are you in the visceral fat danger zone?

    Philip Chant is arguably the UK’s Mr Fat. He has scanned the body composition of more than 10,000 people at his Bodyscan clinic in London and helped them fight the flab. He uses a DEXA (dual energy X-ray absorptiometry) scanner, which uses low-level X-ray to create a picture of fat distribution.

  • Ovarian cancer survivor becomes world’s first ‘turbine bagger’

    A cancer survivor became the world’s first ‘turbine bagger’ after walking thousands of steps to tick off all 215 wind turbines at Whitelee Windfarm.

  • My first breastfeeding experience was a disaster. I regret not questioning my lactation consultant sooner

    The author shares how she found out she has insufficient glandular tissue after struggling to breastfeed her first child.

  • 11-year-old Florida boy dies from flesh-eating infection after spraining ankle on treadmill

    Jesse Brown's death death comes on the heels of the CDC reporting an uptick in invasive group A strep (iGAS) infections among children in the U.S.