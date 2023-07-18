A heat wave is sweeping the nation—11 things to help you stay cool

The dog days of summer are here and with them come sweltering heat waves. Over the weekend, a heat wave swept over the west coast, placing 61 million Americans under heat advisories and 34 million under excessive heat warnings. Since then, these heat warnings have expanded far eastward, adding states such as Mississippi and Florida to the list. The heat wave, caused by climate change according to meteorological scientists, has caused record-breaking temperatures. Temperatures in Death Valley may reach above 129ºF, which would make it the highest reliably recorded temperature on Earth. Cities such as Phoenix are breaking or tying records for the most consecutive days above a certain temperature.

No matter where you are, it will be hard to escape the heat entirely. Fortunately, we know many ways to make this heat wave more bearable, from taking a dip in the water to cooling off with a quality air conditioner.

A water bottle and pitcher

Total hydration is possible at home and on-the-go with the help of Brita.

With increased temperatures comes the risk dehydration, which can cause symptoms ranging from fatigue to dizziness. To prevent dehydration, you should drink lots of water throughout the day. One way to do this is by using a water bottle such as our favorite, the Brita Filtering Water Bottle, which opens with one hand, keeps water cool for 24 hours and filters odors. If you'd like a supply of chilled water throughout the day, you could fill a pitcher of water instead and keep it in your fridge. Brita has you covered here, too, as they sell our favorite filter pitcher, the Brita Everyday, which features fast filtration and several filter options.

$31 at Amazon

$28 at Amazon

An ice cream maker

Who says cooling off can't be fun and tasty, too?

One of the most fun and delicious ways to cool off is by making your own ice cream (lactose intolerance notwithstanding). Whether your sweet tooth is calling for chocolate, French vanilla or Superman-flavored ice cream, our favorite budget ice cream maker, the Cuisinart ICE-21 1.5 Quart, will do the trick. It's easy to use, makes delicious ice cream (and a decent amount at once, too) and it won't break the bank.

$50 from Amazon

A fan

The Vornado 660 circulates to make sure you're feeling the full effect of its coolness.

Fans provide a low-cost way to keep yourself cool in the summer months. If you're looking for a quality fan, look no further than the best fan we've tested, the Vornado 660. This fan is powerful despite its small size, boasting great air speed and maintaining an impressive breeze over large distances.

$100 from Amazon

An air conditioner

When a fan just won't cut it, spring for an air conditioner that can chill your entire space.

For temperatures above 95ºF, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using air conditioners, as they become more effective at cooling than fans at this temperature. A great air conditioner to buy is the GE Profile PHC08LY, which is powerful, quiet and compatible with smart speakers and phones.

$399 from Amazon

A smart thermostat

The Google Nest operates responsibly by saving energy as it runs.

The best smart thermostat, Google's Nest Learning Thermostat, will help you navigate the hotter weather in a variety of ways. For one, you can schedule the thermostat to shut off when you're not home so that you don’t break the bank. Plus, the thermostat can adjust temperatures based on where you are in your house to avoid wasting energy in rooms that you’re not currently in. Last but not least, this intuitive device comes with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant functionality.

$200 from Amazon

A pet cooling mat

A clear indication that your furry friend is overheating is excessive panting and increased water intake.

The only thing sadder than being miserable in the summer heat is seeing your pet be miserable in the summer heat, too. Fortunately, there's a gel-filled pet cooling mat that will keep your furbaby content in the heat no matter what size they are. We've tested the mat and found that it really is as effective as it says.

Starting at $30 from Amazon

A cooling mattress

Don't let muggy nights interrupt your sleep pattern.

There are few things as maddening as trying to get some sleep while it's hot or waking up in a pool of sweat. If you're looking to keep cool at night, we recommend switching your mattress to one that specializes in cooling. The best cooling mattress we've tested is the GhostBed Luxe. Besides being excellent at diffusing heat, this mattress is firm and has low motion transfer, meaning that if you share a bed, your partner's tossing and turning won't disturb you in your sleep. For a more affordable option, we recommend our value pick, the Lull Original, which also holds the honor of being our favorite firm mattress and memory foam mattress.

$1598 from Ghostbed

$800 from Amazon

A cooling pillow

With the Brooklinen Marlow Pillow there's no need to flip to the other side to get that refreshingly cool feeling.

Why stop at a cooling mattress? Another way to cool yourself off is by using a cooling pillow. Brooklinen’s Marlow Pillow is one of the best ones you can buy thanks to its cooling memory foam. It comes in multiple sizes and you can adjust its firmness by adding and removing cushioning.

$59 from Brooklinen

A cooling towel

Wrap this towel around your neck as you run errands to avoid overheating.

The high temperatures mean that you'll be sweating a lot more than usual. You can use Mission's cooling towel to cool yourself off by wetting the towel or leave it dry to wipe off your sweat. It's a must-buy during the summer months whether you're exercising or staying still.

$21 from Amazon

An inflatable pool

Taking a dip in the pool is a tried-and-true method of keeping cool during the summer months.

Another way to cool off when the going gets hot is by jumping into a pool. If you have a large backyard, you can bring the water to you with one of the best inflatable pools online—Intex's Easy Set Inflatable Swimming Pool. This pool comes in a variety of size options to fit your needs and it's easy to set up and fill thanks to the pump that comes with it.

$75 from Amazon

A humidifier

With hot weather, you'll often have to contend with dry air, too.

In addition to higher temperatures, heat can cause dryer atmosphere conditions. If you're particularly sensitive to dry air, we recommend you get a humidifier. The best one we've tested is the Levoit Classic 300S, which is quiet while boasting high capacity and output.

$70 from Amazon

