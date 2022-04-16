A heat wave in Sacramento last week. Showers this week. What’s next in weekend forecast?

Grab those Easter baskets and get ready for a sunny and 70s search on Sunday.

A small chance of scattered showers for the rest of Saturday afternoon will lead to diminished chances of rain in the Sacramento Valley at night and sunny skies Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said they expect relatively seasonal temperatures for Easter Sunday, with highs in the Sacramento area reaching the low 70s.

Mild, breezy conditions are possible for the rest of this evening, but the weather service said it was not expecting particularly strong winds Sunday.