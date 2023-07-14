Heat wave hits SLO County, with temperatures reaching 110 degrees

A heat wave sweeping across San Luis Obispo County will push temperatures to 110 degrees in one city, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for areas of the North County including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Lake Nacimiento, San Miguel, Templeton, Creston, Shandon, the Carrizo Plain and New Cuyama, from Friday to Monday at 11 p.m.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service said on its website.

Folks can prevent heat-related illness if they “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the agency said.

People spending time outside should reschedule their activity for the early morning or evening when the heat is less intense, while wearing light, loose-fitting clothing, according to the National Weather Service.

What to keep expect from weekend weather

On Friday afternoon, the temperature was forecast to reach 106 degrees in Paso Robles and 85 degrees in San Luis Obispo, according to the Weather Service.

The county will cool off overnight, lowering to 66 degrees in Paso Robles with a northwestly wind of 10 to 15 mph, and 56 degrees in San Luis Obispo with a northwesterly wind of 15 mph, the agency said.

The heat wave will reach a fever pitch on Saturday, with a high of 110 degrees in Paso Robles and 88 degrees in SLO.

On Saturday night, Paso Robles’ temperature will lower to 66 degrees, and SLO to 58 degrees.

The heat returns to Paso Robles on Sunday, though moderated from Saturday’s peak, with a high of 101 degrees. SLO’s temperature will reach 79 degrees on Sunday, the Weather Service said.

Patchy fog will pour into SLO on Sunday night, cooling the city to 58 degrees. Paso Robles’ temperature will lower to 66 degrees on Sunday night.

Monday will be a tad cooler in Paso Robles, reaching a high of 99 during the day and a low of 66 degrees that night.

On Monday, SLO’s temperture will reach a balmy 77 degrees, with an evening low of 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

By Wednesday, Paso Robles should cool to a high of 92, just in time for the opening of the Mid-State Fair.